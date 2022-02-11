The Aspen Skiing Co. announced that the company is investing about $12 million in across-the-board raises for all staff — at $3/hour per employee.
“It’s big news. That’s a major investment in our employees by our ownership and our leadership,” SkiCo Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle said, adding that he, too, will benefit from the move. “It’s fantastic to see that type of forward-thinking leadership.”
In November, the company increased its minimum wage from $15 to $17 an hour, and increased its lowest salary amount to $50,000. Thursday’s announcement will impact the entire staff — roughly 4,000 people throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.
Hanle cited the usual suspects that make living in the area difficult: resource scarcity that ranges from housing to child care to transportation. He pointed to a number of investments from SkiCo to alleviate those factors, such as the child care facility in Blue Lake, which is open to anyone, not just SkiCo employees.
“It’s a tough place, it’s been a tough two and a half years for everybody, and this is a way our ownership and leadership work to address one of these issues. It’s phenomenal,” he said.
The whole move represents the resort ownership putting up money instead of lip service to the issues, SkiCo President and CEO Mike Kaplan said.
“Our ownership’s unwavering support for this company and this community never ceases to amaze me,” Kaplan said in a statement. “This is an investment in our employees, our community and our future as a business. I have heard from many of our employees about how tough this year has been. The goal here is to say thank you, to offer encouragement for the future and honor their commitment to their work.”
While other ski resorts across the country have made investments to raise their minimum wages, especially to combat workforce shortages, Hanle said he wasn’t aware of another organization in the industry to make the sweeping commitment SkiCo made Thursday.