Aspen Skiing Co. on Monday announced its lineup of 2021-22 winter pass options, which went on sale the same day.
The Premier Pass remains the flagship product — $1,599 for members of the Aspen Chamber Resort Association and $2,399 until Sept. 17 — which this year includes an Ikon Base Pass and, new this year, an Uphill Pass.
That’s right, SkiCo announced Monday that gone are the days of free uphilling on Aspen Snowmass’ four mountains.
“As the popularity of earning your turns and uphill travel has increased significantly across our mountains, so has the need to manage uphill access,” a SkiCo announcement reads. “In order to facilitate safety, operational management and better communication, we will be requiring an Uphill Pass for on-resort uphill access during the 2021-22 season.”
Those not wanting to purchase a Premier Pass can buy a dedicated Uphill Pass for $69 — $10 of that price point will go directly to Mountain Rescue Aspen, the SkiCo website explains, and an armband will be provided for passholders to display while uphilling. SkiCo will host a virtual town hall to further clarify how uphilling will look this winter on Oct. 14.
“While we maintain one of the most welcoming uphill policies in the country, the recent uptick in volume across our mountains dictates that we implement the new pass system to better manage uphill access,” Katie Ertl, senior vice president of mountain operations, said in a statement. “This system will allow us to have better visibility, manage impacts, dedicate staff and resources and better educate and communicate to uphill users to increase safety, access and infrastructure.”
Also new this season is the Alpine Pass, which offers two- and one-day weekly options, essentially replacing the Flex Pass. Super early-bird pricing — until Sept. 17 — for the Alpine One-Day Pass is $999 for chamber members ($1,179 non-Chamber), with the Alpine two-day option running $1,399 for chamber members ($1,729 non-Chamber). Neither the Premier or Alpine Passes will be subject to blackout dates, and SkiCo made no mention of reservation systems applying, either.
Back this year — and the option that could become subject to a reservation system, should COVID-19 restrictions require one, the SkiCo announcement noted, though no black-out dates — is the Valley Pass, a product born out of the pandemic. It’s only available to residents of the Roaring Fork River Drainage area (Pitkin, Eagle, Garfield or Gunnison counties, or in unincorporated No Name and Rifle).
“Due to the economic and personal challenges that COVID-19 has created, the Valley Pass was designed specifically with residents of the Roaring Fork Valley in mind,” says the SkiCo website. “The pass will only be available to residents living in the area and we ask all purchasers of this pass keep in mind that there is still uncertainty surrounding public health and mountain capacity.”
One product that is not coming back that SkiCo introduced last winter because of the pandemic is the Weekday Pass. At the time, SkiCo was concerned about managing on-mountain capacities and as part of that strategy offered products incentivizing locals to ski on weekdays, rather than during weekends and holidays that are more popular among tourists. This year, although some uncertainty remains regarding COVID-19, especially with the delta variant, SkiCo leadership didn’t feel a Weekday Pass would be necessary. The Valley Pass, $429 before Sept. 17, allows residents to ski or snowboard seven days throughout the season, to spread out as passholders see fit.
Another part of that incentivizing strategy was to increase the price of Premier Passes last season. This season, the early-bird price point is $200 cheaper than during the 2020-21 season.
“Skiing and riding filled a vital role last year for our guests and our community, offering an escape and a transformative experience during a tough time for all of us,” SkiCo President and CEO Mike Kaplan said in a statement. “We learned a great deal last season and we are confident we can meet the challenges ahead and hope to return to something that feels closer to normal as the season nears. We feel this pass lineup will give people great flexibility and allow them to customize their access and experience to our four mountains.”