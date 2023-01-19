Aspen Skiing Co. President and CEO Mike Kaplan urged Pitkin County commissioners to take bold and creative steps to address the Roaring Fork Valley’s affordable housing crisis during a sort of farewell address on Tuesday.
Kaplan met with the commissioners in an annual check-in that typically features small talk and a summary of SkiCo’s major projects and business outlook. But the commissioners opened the door for a policy discussion because Kaplan is retiring at the end of ski season. He isn’t scheduled to meet again with the board.
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury asked Kaplan to “tell us where you would like us to prioritize or be bolder on policy matters that align with the goals that Aspen Skiing Company is pursuing as well. I’d love to hear that.”
Kaplan and some of his staff seized the opportunity. Kaplan credited the commissioners for increasing regulations last year on short-term rentals, as SkiCo had urged local governments to do. He urged county officials to go further on the broader, complex picture of residential development in the county and its effect on the economy.
“This conversation ... around how you manage residential and how you manage the impacts of residential is something I think we’ve missed as a community and we need to get on top of that,” Kaplan said.
Without expanding further, he pivoted to affordable housing and the battles the upper valley has waged over making it easier for working folks to live closer to where they work.
“Obviously a key part of that is (affordable) housing and the conversation around housing is important, but at the end of the day we need more housing to make this community function,” Kaplan said. “It should not be confused with unfettered growth. It’s very different from free-market housing so we encourage you to really push and do what you can to build smart housing.”
He pointed to SkiCo’s employee housing project in the Willits neighborhood of Basalt as an example of what needs to be pursued. SkiCo opened the 42-unit Hub in 2021. It’s a high-density building within a hop and skip of a bus station. It also relies completely on electricity for heating, cooling, hot water and kitchen appliances to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.
Kaplan urged the county to build housing similar to the Hub, even if it meant risking the wrath of “NIMBYs,” people who don’t want development in their backyards.
“You’re going to need some density and tackle this thing at scale and make some of those tough, unpopular decisions,” Kaplan told the commissioners. “I encourage you to do that because it’s not getting any better.”
Kaplan said the upper Roaring Fork Valley was foresightful by building a significant amount of affordable housing three and four decades ago. However, the economy and demographics of the region has made affordable housing for workers more of a precious commodity than ever. The inventory of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority is being impacted by retirees remaining in their units and removing them from availability to workers. Free-market housing that used to be somewhat affordable in Aspen, Basalt and Carbondale has been gobbled for short-term rentals or sold to people moving into the area, which accelerated during the COVID-19 urban exodus.
SkiCo officials have expressed concerns about their aging workforce retiring in coming years and the successors not being able to afford housing in the valley. It’s a problem that challenges every business and governmental entity.
“We need to be creating that bridge so our successors have a place to live as this community continues to evolve,” Kaplan said.
Commissioner Greg Poschman asked if public and private partnerships are the way to accomplish housing goals.
“We’re talking to the school district. We’re talking to you guys about some potential housing,” Kaplan said. “I think encouraging those types of partnerships and shared approach (is the direction to go) but with a lens of density because it’s the most sustainable way to do it, painful as it is for us. I don’t think I can say much more about that except encourage and empower your staff to engage and see if we can get some projects done together.”
Even before the pep talk, the commissioners had affordable housing pegged as one of the big issues to contemplate this year. The board is working on a plan to expand affordable housing at the Phillips Mobile Home Park along Lower River Road. The board also is scheduled to discuss potential long-term funding solutions for housing — which would likely require seeking voter approval for a tax.
In Tuesday’s discussion, other SkiCo officials promoted additional bold ideas the county could take.
“The thing we would ask — and this is hard but Crested Butte did it — no new natural gas buildings,” said Auden Schendler, SkiCo’s senior vice president for sustainability and community engagement. “It has to happen and the reason you can make the case is it’s already been done by private builders, a nonprofit, The Arts Campus at Willits, a corporation — Aspen Skiing Company, and a school district at Basalt Vista."
He referred to the all-electric affordable housing project that was constructed adjacent to Basalt High School. The project was headed by Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork. SkiCo followed suit with the all-electric Hub. TACAW built an all-electric performing arts building.
“That’s a big ask, I know, but it’s really important,” Schendler said. All-electric buildings are being touted as an effective way for the Roaring Fork Valley to reduce greenhouse gas emissions because the utility that serves so much of the valley, Holy Cross Energy, aims to be powered 100% by clean energy by 2030.
Schendler said transportation is another area where bold local government action is needed in the upper valley.
“We are designed to be a mass transit community but we’re evolving toward a car-based community,” Schendler said.
Michael Miracle, SkiCo’s director of community engagement, noted that a recent county study indicated 22% of all vehicle miles traveled in the county, including within the city of Aspen, are “residential service oriented.” In other words, it is traffic from landscapers, property managers, cooks, maids and others servicing big homes.
“The trend line that we’re on would have that number getting bigger,” Miracle said. “That is incompatible with the values that we’re expressing in our infrastructure. The Entrance to Aspen plan, it sort of assumes we have the economy that we had 25 years ago, which we don’t. If we’re going to put that kind of investment into an infrastructure project like that, we need to make sure it’s compatible with the economy we have and what we’re moving toward and decide which one is more important. And we might need to steer our economy back to the values expressed in our infrastructure.”
Transit-oriented development was touted as one part of the solution — getting people living closer to where they work would reduce traffic. Miracle said solutions are being explored by the Community Growth Advisory Committee — citizens appointed by the county commissioners to examine how land use issues could be used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The county has a goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2050 from a baseline in 2019.
Kaplan’s last hurrah with the commissioners ended with the flurry of policy discussion. His successor with Aspen Skiing Co. hasn’t been named yet.