Aspen Skiing Company has named Geoff Buchheister as its new chief executive officer.
Buchheister will begin onboarding with SkiCo today, according to a news release. His first priority will be to spend the next two months learning and transitioning responsibilities from President and CEO Mike Kaplan, who officially retires on April 30 after working for SkiCo for the past 30 years.
Buchheister joins SkiCo from his current role as chief operating officer at Whistler Blackcomb, where he has been since 2019. Whistler Blackcomb is a Vail Resorts’ operation.
“While this process took longer than expected, we firmly believe it was worth the wait. In the end, we found the ideal candidate to lead our ski and summertime mountain operations into the future,” SkiCo Managing Partner Jim Crown said in a prepared statement.
“Geoff has a long history in the industry, a true passion for the sport and understands the importance of long-term planning, community relations and the role employees play in delivering guests a world-class experience,” Crown added.
In a brief phone interview, Kaplan said Tuesday that Buchheister will be in Aspen later this week to meet company officials as well as local stakeholders. It’s a case of good timing, with FIS World Cup racing events at Aspen Mountain set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“The first thing we’ll do is introduce him to our team and stakeholders in the community,” Kaplan said.
SkiCo’s fiscal year ends in May, and one of Buchheister’s first responsibilities this spring will be getting acquainted with the company’s budget, Kaplan added.
Buchheister has nearly 25 years of overall ski industry experience, primarily gained at Park City where he spent 16 years in various leadership roles, the release says.
He joined Vail Resorts in 2014 when it acquired Park City Mountain Resort, and then was appointed to lead the company’s urban ski areas: Afton Alps, Minnesota; Mt. Brighton, Michigan; and Wilmot, Wisconsin. In 2017, he was named general manager of Keystone before taking on his current role at Whistler Blackcomb, the release states.
`“Geoff and I connected on so many levels,” Kaplan said in the release. “He has a deep understanding of the business, but just as important, he is a lifelong skier, and has a deep tie to the mountain lifestyle. He worked his way up through the industry and understands the importance of building a solid team and putting employees first.
Buchheister is a Colorado native who grew up in Winter Park, where his father was a ski resort executive for 44 years and was instrumental in starting the National Sports Center for the Disabled. He became the organization’s first CEO.
Buchheister attended the University of Colorado at Boulder where he was a three-time NCAA All-American racer on the ski team. His wife Tina grew up ski racing in Slovenia and was a NCAA All-American for the University of Utah.
They have two children: Stella, 16, who skis for Team Summit Colorado and is on the national development group for the U.S. Ski Team; and Luka, 13, who has been racing with the Whistler Mountain Ski Club in British Columbia.
“I’m incredibly excited to be returning to Colorado and joining the Aspen Skiing Company,” Buchheister said in the release. “I feel a strong connection to the values that the Crown family brings to this organization, and I look forward to being part of this team.
“Aspen has such deep history, built by a community that loves and celebrates its unique mountain culture. I’m humbled to have the opportunity to listen and learn as I integrate into the company and the community,” he added.
Kaplan has served as SkiCo’s president and CEO since November 2006. He said he’s looking forward to retirement.
“It’s been amazing,” Kaplan said. “It’s a job that’s always ‘on.’ But I’m looking forward to the break.”