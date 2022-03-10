Aspen Skiing Co. announced today that its ski season at Aspen Mountain will be extended by one week, with closing day now set for April 24.
"With steady snowfall and cold temperatures in the first part of March, Aspen-Snowmass is announcing an extension of its 75th winter season on Aspen Mountain through April 24, 2022. All on-mountain closing activities for Aspen Mountain will take place on the new closing weekend," a news release says.
All other closings will remain as scheduled, with Buttermilk closing April 3, Highlands closing April 10 and Snowmass closing April 17. Detailed schedules for closing-day activities will be released later.
“With the continued winter-like weather and great snow in early March we have decided to celebrate the season and our community by extending the season on Aspen Mountain for one more bonus week,” said Katie Ertl, senior vice president of mountain operations, in a prepared statement.
“Everyone in the community and on our mountains has worked incredibly hard this winter and we wanted to give them an extra week to celebrate and get on the hill and make some turns,” Ertl added.
Closing weekend at Ajax will include special events featuring music as well as food and drink specials, the release adds. Details on terrain, lifts and pricing will be announced closer to closing weekend as conditions are evaluated, according to the release.
This story will be updated.