Following a summer of high visitation and low employment, Aspen businesses are gearing up for a winter season by searching for employees who are willing and able.
State labor department data shows that summer 2021 was an extremely busy tourism season for resort towns in Colorado — while simultaneously showing that employment numbers had dropped significantly across the service industry. Pitkin County listed a workforce of 10,977 workers this past August, compared with 11,232 workers in August 2020. County and state officials have attributed the decline to a large number of local service industry workers moving elsewhere to find new lines of work as a result of economic changes during the pandemic.
The Roaring Fork Valley was not immune to gas and supply shortages this summer, which a spokesperson for King Soopers and City Market attributed to a lack of truck drivers. The nationwide worker shortage is no secret, so ahead of ski season, Aspen’s tourism industry will host a number of job fairs this fall to recruit employees both locally and from afar.
“People want to be here to work,” Aspen Skiing Co. Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle said. “We’re going to have to get creative to make it work for them and make it work for us.”
SkiCo is currently accepting applications for the winter season, Hanle said, and for the third year in a row, the applicant pool is deep. The issue is not that there aren’t enough workers out there, Hanle noted, but that the workers who accept jobs and move to the valley can’t find housing.
“It’s a lack of housing in the valley, and that affects us and it affects everybody else here,” Hanle said. “We’re fortunate — we’ve got 150 beds in Willits workforce housing that we didn’t have last year. But that’s still not enough.”
SkiCo’s strategy this season is to search for more local employees. The company can offer a comprehensive benefits package including ski passes for the whole family, health care and discounts. Henle said the company can also be flexible with schedules, so if an employee needs to drop their kids off at school in the morning, work in a restaurant for a few hours three days a week and then leave before school gets out, the company can make it work.
SkiCo is also expecting several J-1 visa holders to return to the valley this season to work, which was not possible last year due to the pandemic. Hanle said that is a good thing.
“We were still dealing with a lot of COVID stuff early in the summer,” he said. “When you had an outbreak in a particular restaurant or hotel or division and all of a sudden you lost half your staff because they had to quarantine, that puts a strain on everything. You try to get employees from another restaurant, and then that restaurant is short staffed. We’re crossing our fingers that we don’t see anything like that this winter, which it doesn’t look like we will.”
SkiCo will host two job fairs this fall. On Oct. 14, SkiCo will participate in the Colorado Mountain Town Winter Job Fair. Those interested should register at aspensnowmass.com/jobs. SkiCo will also release information next month about a second job fair in November, which will be specific to SkiCo and will be virtual.
Those looking for seasonal work in Aspen will also have the opportunity to attend a job fair for two new resort hotels: the Viewline Resort Snowmass, Autograph Collection and the Wildwood Resort Snowmass. The hotels offer a strong referral bonus program, ski, bus and rec center passes, shift meals and paid parking. Open positions include front desk agent, phone attendant, reservation agents, night auditors, bartenders, servers, hosts, cooks, dishwashers, groundskeepers, massage therapists and more.
The job fair will take place in Snowmass on Monday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m at the Collective Snowmass at 49 Wood Road in Snowmass Village. Job seekers are not required to RSVP, but they can do so at https://bit.ly/RSVPHiringEvent. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a résumé. Job applications are available at https://bit.ly/ViewlineJobs.