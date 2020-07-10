Aspen Skiing Co., in concert with corporate partners Audi and Bumble, will host six drive-in movies in the Buttermilk parking lot beginning Saturday.
Attendees will have the opportunity to watch classic, family-friendly movies while still abiding by social distancing guidelines as they remain in their vehicles. The drive-in theater will feature a 40-foot wide screen and surround sound transmitted to cars via FM radio, according to a SkiCo news release.
“Hosting Aspen High’s graduation highlighted again how special Buttermilk is as a venue, and people are looking for fun things to do these days,”said John Rigney, senior vice president of revenue for SkiCo. “This will be a welcome and entertaining outlet for the community, and perhaps the first drive-in experience for some kids and families.”
Here is the schedule:
• Saturday: “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”
• July 15: “Dirty Dancing”
• July 18: “School of Rock”
• July 22: “Grease”
• July 25: Teton Gravity Research presents, “Accomplice”
• July 29: “Karate Kid”
Saturday’s screening of “Talledega Nights” starts at 9 p.m. Parking passes will be offered at $40 each, the release states. Purchase of a parking pass will grant access for a single vehicle and its passengers.
Parking options will be broken up into three groups based on the scheduled arrival time. The earlier arrival groups will be placed in spots closer to the front of the lot in the order of arrival. If customers are late for the designated arrival time they will be placed into the next one available. Parking permits will be sent to the purchaser via email and must be printed and displayed in the front of the vehicle for admission, the release says.
Guests should not arrive more than 10 minutes before the designated arrival time. Vehicles over nine feet in height will be placed in the back row. Guests are allowed to bring in food and beverages. Food and beverage pick-up options from Bumps restaurant will be announced soon.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, guests are asked to stay at home if they have any of the following symptoms: headache, sore throat, fever, dry cough, recent inability to taste or smell, shortness of breath, body aches, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting or abdominal pain.
There is a limit of 150 cars per movie with a space in between each vehicle, the release states. Guests are required to wear a face mask if leaving the vehicle to use the restroom or when speaking with staff. Guest additionally are asked not to wander between cars.
Walk-ups and cyclists are prohibited at this time, the release adds. For more information or to purchase vehicle passes, visit, aspensnowmass.com.
Snowmass Town Park
In other local drive-in movie news, Snowmass Tourism has announced its new film series for July, August and September, as well as concerts. The events will be shown on select Thursday and Friday nights in Snowmass Town Park, in partnership with Aspen Film.
“This summer “shift” continues to happen,” Rose Abello, director of Snowmass Tourism, said in a prepared statement. “Given the current public health orders, we are hopeful that we will be able to produce these fun, community-building events while staying to the letter and within the spirit of the restrictions.”
The parking lot opens at 7 p.m.; movies will start at 8 p.m. Parking is limited and reservations are required; no walk ups or last-minute drive-ups will be allowed. Alcoholic beverages will not be permitted.
Here is the film schedule:
• July 16-17: “The Parent Trap”
• August 6-7: “The Lion King”
• Sept. 3-4: “The Queen of Katwe”
Here is the concert schedule:
• July 23: Trae Pierce & the T-Stones
• Aug. 20: Nick Sterling & the Nomad
• Sept. 17: TBA
Visit gosnowmass.com/events for more information or to register.