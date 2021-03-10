Good things come to those who wait, as the adage goes, and this ski season was no exception. Despite far below-average snowpack through December and January, conditions have improved enough that Aspen Skiing Co. announced a weeklong extension to the Snowmass season, through April 25.
“Snowmass lift and terrain details will be announced closer to the extension week. For now, keep doing your snow dances and be sure to finalize your fun and funky spring skiing costumes,” the announcement suggests.
Additionally, select lifts on all four mountains will continue spinning later into the afternoon, until 4 or 4:15 p.m.
The news comes on the heels of Pitkin County’s businesses certified through the state’s 5 Star program getting the green light to operate at Blue level restrictions. All SkiCo restaurants, both on and off the mountain, received the 5-Star variance, allowing 50% capacity up to 175 people. The resort recommends using online ordering and Qless technology available on the Aspen Snowmass App to minimize wait times and have the best experience.
“If we have the ability to extend the season, which we feel we will in some way or another, we’re going to do it. We try to say if there’s good skiing out there and we can be open, we’ll be open,” SkiCo Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle said Wednesday. “We’re going to throw it out there and try to find some light at the end of this long, dark tunnel.”