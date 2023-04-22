After a six-year break, Aspen Skiing Co. officials will pack their bags again to attend International Ski Federation meetings in Europe in May.
Aspen was unexpectedly named a host venue for men’s World Cup alpine ski races when the FIS finalized its calendar last spring. Aspen hosted races in March for the first time since the World Cup Finals were held at Aspen Mountain in 2017.
Now that Aspen has been back on the calendar, SkiCo Senior Vice President of Revenue John Rigney aims to keep it there. He and Derik Gunshor, SkiCo managing director of special events, will personally attend FIS meetings to express the enthusiasm.
“We’re going to go to these spring meetings,” Rigney said. “I think we’ll learn a lot when we’re there. Last year, out of the blue, they scheduled us.
“The fact that we’re going over there means we feel we’re still in the conversation,” Rigney added.
The FIS holds “working group” meetings in Europe in early May. All sorts of details get discussed and a calendar is proposed. The schedule isn’t official until it is ratified at the International Ski Congress, which will be held May 25 in Zurich.
FIS officials in office at the time of the 2017 World Cup Finals made it clear that Aspen wouldn’t host additional races until Lift 1A was replaced and base area facilities were upgraded. Because of that, Rigney hasn’t attended the FIS meetings for six years.
“We’ve known we were out of the game,” he said.
But a change in FIS leadership brought a change in attitude. Aspen was named a host venue for March 2023 without a particularly hard lobbying effort and virtually no expectations.
“We had to do a lot of scrambling,” Rigney said about organizing and hosting the races. “From day one, we were simply in survival mode. We still put on a good race.”
He amplified that point when SkiCo officials met with the Aspen City Council on April 17 for an annual check-in.
“I would say that we did a good job, given very little notice, to pull off a springtime speed event,” Rigney told the council. “We remain in dialogue with these folks. I would say the tour would like to be here and in other locations in North America, and I think Aspen has made it clear as can be, we love it. It’s part of our soul.”
Aspen lost some of the people and the institutional knowledge that helped put on successful men’s and women’s World Cup events over the years when Aspen was a regular stop on the tour. It is important to rebuild that team, Rigney said, and the key to doing that is continuity on the schedule.
“We want in, we want in on a regular basis, and we think it should be shown off in its glory in February or March,” Rigney told the Aspen council.
He believes the exposure for Aspen is better in March when the cameras covering the races can pan across the landscape and showcase the snow and scenery. Realistically, Aspen might be called on to host races early in the season because Europe resorts have consistently run into trouble in recent years with having enough snow to hold races. Rigney said SkiCo would welcome November races, even though cameras have “blinders” on and only show the ribbon of snow for the courses.
“World Cup gets beamed out to 100 million homes worldwide,” he said. “They’re not all watching it. But it keeps us up on that mantle of very few places that get to host events of this caliber.”
He said he also believes the event is “one of the few universally applauded things in this town.”
When pressed by council members about Aspen’s chances of resuming its place as a regular host venue, Rigney was cautiously optimistic.
“I would say, knock on wood, I feel good about the direction we’re going,” he said. “Most of this stuff won’t be crystallized until June 1.”