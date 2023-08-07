A humble effort started by Aspen Skiing Co. employees to aid the planet has evolved into a lifeline for environmental causes in the Roaring Fork Valley.
The Environment Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and has distributed $4.3 million in grants over the quarter of a century. SkiCo employees are given the option at the start of each ski season to opt into a program where funds in an amount determined by the individuals are withheld from their paychecks to fund the Environment Foundation.
A board of directors composed of rank-and-file workers awards the grants after assessing applications. Company suits aren’t pulling the strings.
“I think the program has been successful because employees get buy-in and the power to distribute the money,” said Hannah Berman, SkiCo’s senior manager of sustainability and philanthropy. She is the staff person for the Environment Foundation.
There are 102 employees who have been in the program for at least 20 years, she said. She’s certain some have been contributing to the effort from the very beginning, but a change to SkiCo’s payroll system makes it difficult to trace back more than 20 years.
In 2022, there were 1,152 employees who were giving more than $25 per year.
“It’s wild, too. We’ve got seasonal employees coming from all over the country, if not all over the world, who contribute,” Berman said. “It’s amazing.”
SkiCo and the Aspen Community Foundation match each dollar donated. Berman said the good thing about having a diverse lineup of employees overseeing the contributions is they are “experts” who are immersed in the community. Some employees gain first-hand knowledge of their kids’ favorite environmental causes or programs. Others are familiar with advocacy efforts such as the fight to prevent new oil and gas development in the Thompson Divide west of Carbondale.
The Environmental Foundation has an annual spring and fall grant cycle. Environmental groups or organizations promoting an environmental cause apply for funds. The foundation’s board assesses the applications and awards the funds.
In the spring 2023 cycle, $153,296 was awarded to 19 organizations or causes. The majority of the recipients are based in the Roaring Fork Valley or they are outside groups working a cause connected to the valley.
The spring recipients are an eclectic bunch. Colorado Fourteeners Initiative received $5,000 to help with trail maintenance and vegetation restoration on Capitol Peak, one of the peaks higher than 14,000 feet outside of Aspen. The funds also will be used to obtain hiker use data and assist in the design process of a new trail on Castle Peak, another of the area 14ers.
Aspen-based EcoFlight received $4,000 for overflights of the Highway 82 corridor to help determine where construction of wildlife passages across Highway 82 would be most beneficial. EcoFlight is assisting a group called Roaring Fork Safe Passages.
Perhaps the most unique grant of the cycle was awarded to The Arts Campus at Willits. TACAW, as the organization is known, undertakes a community theater and advocacy production known as “Captain POW!” The show is geared toward young audiences to educate them about climate change and how they can help with solutions.
TACAW Executive Director Ryan Honey said the kernel of the idea came from an experience of his when he got out of college 20-plus years ago. A friend enlisted his help in a theater production called “Eco Slam” to educate kids about environmental issues. Eco Man and Sgt. Sludge engaged in WWE-style wrestling. Honey played Sgt. Sludge.
The idea stuck in the back of Honey’s head and emerged after he helped establish TACAW. He wanted to use theater, comedy and action to engross kids in meaningful environmental education.
“The easy way out would be, ‘Hey kids, only you can prevent forest fires,’” Honey said.
They didn’t take the easy way out. Instead he hired a playwright and they consulted with environmental experts to produce something more sophisticated via wit, humor and action. The result is the “Captain POW!: A Climate Change Challenge,” which the Environment Foundation has helped fund for three years. The grant helped with prop upkeep, rewrites, actor wages for a show that is shown free 10 times per year. It’s shown at schools, libraries and camps and at TACAW on Earth Day.
A 45-minute show is geared toward kids in grades two through five. A shorter version is being developed for younger audiences.
Captain POW (Emily Henley), the champion of the environment, is pitted against Pollutron (Jack Trembath), a CO2-spewing consumer with no regard for the environment. It touches on advocacy, leadership and corporate role in climate change issues.
The challenge, Honey said, was, “How do you take climate change and make it hopeful for kids?”
They found a way, and that message is being conveyed to kids with a little financial help from TACAW’s friends at the Environment Foundation.