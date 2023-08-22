Aspen Skiing Co. officials would like to tell customers “we’ve got you covered” when it comes to cellphone service at the four ski areas, but that’s proven elusive.
SkiCo has worked with various developers of cellphone towers over the last 12 years, but the companies have bailed out because they didn’t think the effort was financially viable for them. That’s left the ski areas with woefully inadequate coverage that leads to spotty calling and texting ability at best and often no coverage at all.
To advance its own plan, Skico has proposed to add nine towers in seven locations at Snowmass Ski Area and is working on plans for the other three ski areas.
“Aspen Skiing Co. determined that the only way forward to achieve our goals to provide cell coverage to all corners of the ski areas was to design and construct a cellular coverage system ourselves,” SkiCo’s application to the town of Snowmass Village said. “We are the only group with a significant fiber optic network in the area, and we are the only group where providing cell coverage for public safety reasons was more important than profits.”
SkiCo’s vice president of mountain planning and development, Mak Keeling, told the Snowmass Village Town Council members Tuesday night that the company’s plan would boost coverage over the entire town, not just at the ski area. SkiCo’s goal is to cover “every square foot” of the ski area, but getting coverage onto lower slopes of Campground trails will be difficult, he said.
Providing coverage would be more than just convenience in our mobile-device-oriented world, according to Keeling. It would also give injured or lost skiers another way to communicate with first responders.
Keeling said SkiCo’s towers would accommodate T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T services.
The Snowmass Village Planning and Zoning Commission and the planning staff view the towers as a “necessary evil” and are recommending approval, according to senior planner Brian McNellis.
“Nobody really likes cell towers,” he said, “but everybody seems to agree they’d like better cellphone coverage.”
The proposed towers would range from 30 feet tall to, in one case, 90 feet. The tallest tower would be at the Elk Camp activity center at the top of the gondola.
“The color they’re proposing is copper sulfate,” McNellis said of the towers.
Keeling said SkiCo wants to find sweet spots for locations where the towers provide the most coverage for high-traffic areas while shielding them from view.
“We really want to see these as much as we can tucked into the forest,” he said.
But council members had suggestions on location refinements that would make the nine towers more effectively screened. “Just having those towers in your face is a little bit of a gut check,” said Mayor Bill Madsen.
For instance, SkiCo’s proposal calls for two galvanized 30-foot poles at a higher elevation than the upper terminal of the Big Burn chairlift, following the alignment of the lift. Council members suggested relocating to a more obscure site to lift riders’ right and possibly replacing two poles with one taller one.
Councilman Tom Fridstein said he felt he was speaking for the council when he said they understand the need for the towers but want to see them as unobtrusive as possible.
The only public comment at the meeting was an objection by 21 homeowners on and around Burnt Mountain Road to a 60-foot metal pole at the Two Creeks base. The group’s representative, Jay Warren, called the proposal a “visual atrocity” that is “highly objectionable” to residents who will see it every day while driving in and out or walking their dogs. They are objecting on grounds of aesthetics, potential property value loss and potential detrimental health effects. They support better coverage, he said, but they want the tower constructed in a less obtrusive place.
The council didn’t vote on SkiCo’s proposal. They continued the public hearing and a possible decision to Oct. 2. Keeling said he would rework the proposed sites after hearing the council’s feedback.
If the plan is approved, SkiCo intends to add the towers at the Lynn Britt Restaurant and Two Creeks base area in summer 2024 and the other towers in 2025. The other sites are Alpine Springs lift bottom terminal, Elk Camp activity center, the top of the Big Burn chairlift, High Alpine Restaurant and Sam’s Restaurant.
Meanwhile, the company is working on plans for installation of cell towers at Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk that will be reviewed by Pitkin County and the U.S. Forest Service.
“These towers are going to be here a long time. We’ve got one opportunity to get it right,” Fridstein said.