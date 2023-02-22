Aspen Skiing Co.’s hotel division has acquired an interest in the Hotel Born in Denver and will work with its new partner to convert the property to part of its Limelight brand.
Aspen Hospitality acquired the interest in Hotel Born from Continuum Partners LLC, a Denver-based real estate developer that specializes in building urban, mixed-use projects. The hotel will be converted to Limelight Aspen in 2023, and the property will be operated by Aspen Hospitality, the organizations said in a joint news release.
“Hotel Born will continue to operate as usual until the conversion to Limelight occurs, with the partners ensuring a seamless transition for hotel staff and booked guests,” the release said.
The Hotel Born opened at 1600 Wewatta St. near Union Station in 2017. It has 200 rooms, including 40 suites. All rooms will be updated in conjunction with the transition to the Limelight brand. The hotel has 14,000 square feet of meeting space and a restaurant which “may be re-concepted as part of the conversion,” the news release said.
When the transition is complete, Limelight Denver will join Aspen Hospitality’s growing Limelight portfolio, which includes Limelight Aspen, Limelight Snowmass and Limelight Ketchum with additional hotels slated to open in Boulder, Colorado, and Mammoth, California.
“With Limelight Denver, we are excited to expand our brand beyond mountain and ski locations into an urban market,” Alinio Azevedo, CEO of Aspen Hospitality, said in a prepared statement. “The Limelight portfolio has become synonymous with community and adventure, making Denver a natural fit for the brand.
“The city is a launch-point for many guests who come to experience Colorado’s great outdoors and we’re thrilled to embrace the local character of this market as we move into our next chapter of growth.”