A visiting skier died at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort this week.
Job Henning, a 48-year-old man from Bethesda, Maryland, was found unresponsive at the base of a tree on Tuesday.
“Good Samaritans” discovered Henning and initiated CPR until Sunlight Ski Patrol arrived and transported him to the first-aid area, where an ambulance from Glenwood Springs Fire Department met them, according to a release from the Garfield County Coroner’s Office. Henning could not be resuscitated and was pronounced deceased.
Henning was at Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort on vacation with his wife and two children. At the time of the incident, Henning was reported to have been skiing with his teenage daughter, who was further downhill and did not witness the incident.
An autopsy was performed on Henning on Wednesday by the Garfield County Coroner’s Office contract forensic pathologist. The cause of death was identified as blunt force injuries of the head; Henning was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.
The manner of death will be classified as an accident.