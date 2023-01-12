A 70-year-old skier died on Jan. 5 from injuries sustained after colliding with a tree at Aspen Highlands two days previously, on Jan. 3, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.
The cause of death, ruled accidental, was blunt-force trauma, the release continues.
Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol received a call at 12:56 p.m. Jan. 3 reporting an accident at the bottom of Why Not, where the ski run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to additional information released by Aspen Skiing Co. on Wednesday.
“The skier, David Turner, went off the catwalk and collided with a tree,” an email from SkiCo Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle explains. “Ski patrol was on scene in four minutes.”
Turner, a Basalt resident, was unresponsive when ski patrol made contact with him, and responders initiated advanced life-saving tactics — they successfully re-established vitals, and the patient was transported to an ambulance at the bottom of the ski area.
“David was a [Professional Ski Instructors of America] Alpine Level 2-certified ski instructor who joined our team last year,” an official statement from SkiCo said. “He’d recently retired as a practicing attorney to further pursue his life-long passion for technical rock climbing, mountaineering, hiking, mountain biking, backcountry skiing, alpine skiing and of course helping people learn to ski.”
Turner had been skiing off-duty, with friends, at the time of the accident. He was not wearing a helmet.
“He is survived by his wife of 40 years and two adult daughters, who credit David with leaving them with an exceptional sense of love and adventure,” the SkiCo statement adds.
An online memorial (everloved.com/life-of/david-ahle-turner) seeks donations to two organizations, The Access Fund and Doctors Without Borders USA, in lieu of flowers. “Dave was an advocate for climbing access on the Front Range,” the memorial webpage says. “Please also consider donating to the Flatirons Climbing Council … which Dave was an active member of for many years.”
As of Wednesday evening, 39 people had donated $5,750 through the online memorial.
Turner’s death marks the first 2023 on-resort ski death in Colorado, according to OutThere Colorado. On Jan. 6, a 29-year-old died after being buried in snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Mesa County.
“This is a tragic loss and we are deeply saddened,” Hanle wrote in his email. “Our thoughts are with David’s family and friends.”