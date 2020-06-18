COVID-19 put a hard stop to a ski season that began with tremendous promise, and the March 15 closure of Aspen’s four ski areas accounted for at least a 20% loss in business over last year, Aspen Skiing Co. spokesman Jeff Hanle said Wednesday.
That’s higher than the average 14% decline reported Wednesday by the National Ski Areas Association of its 470 U.S. member resorts, but in line with the percentage drop felt by some comparable destination resorts.
Hanle said there were 1.156 million tickets sold in Aspen-Snowmass’ pandemic-shortened season. He did not break out individual figures for the four mountains.
In 2018-19, which shattered a 21-year record, the local resorts accounted for 1.455 million skier days.
NSAA reported that the 14 percent drop in skier visits for the 2019-20 season, to 51.1 million, could be responsible for losses industrywide of between $2-5 billion.
Hanle said while dollar losses by SkiCo won’t be shared publicly, “It was a major hit and we all need to buckle down as a business and a community to get through this together.”
He said, “We were pacing on track to last year and advanced bookings looked very strong through the scheduled end of the season.”
In addition to the complete shutdown of the business during the height of the lucrative spring break season, Aspen Skiing Co. continued to pay its employees for another two weeks, through the end of March, another strain on its bottom line.
During the COVID-19 impacted ski season, the average number of operating days for ski areas across the country was 99 compared to 121 days in 2018/19. The majority of the nation’s ski areas closed by mid-March, NSAA reported. Aspen Mountain operated for 113 days and closed down at day's end on March 14, after Gov. Jared Polis issued an order that shuttered all of Colorado’s ski areas.
Losing spring break — which accounts for about 20% of a ski area’s annual revenue and is second only by the Christmas holidays in terms of potential profitability — was a killer for all of the state’s resorts and especially for Aspen and Snowmass.
“Spring break families take a lot of lessons, have a lot of ski pros, they’re in the restaurants,” Hanle said. “The financial hit from the spring break visitor is greater than the numbers might suggest."
According to NSAA, “Had the season continued along its track prior to the pandemic, the 2019/20 season would have been the fourth best season on record since NSAA began surveying visitation in the 1978/79 season.”
“To have two years in a row potentially rank in the top five seasons ever shows the strength of the industry,” Kelly Pawlak, NSAA president and CEO, was quoted in Wednesday’s release. She was referencing the 2018/19 season and the shortened 2019/20 season.
“That being said, it is astounding how quickly this season went from promising to a complete disappointment,” Pawlak added.
Citing historical revenue and visitation data, NSAA said that industrywide revenue loss related to the pandemic could start at $2 billion, with the potential to reach as high as $5 billion.
Providing some perspective to how COVID-19 has impacted people beyond financial concerns, Hanle said there are still “40-some” Aspen Skiing Co. winter staffers living in SkiCo housing who haven’t been able to return home due to “countries in South America not letting people back in.”