Sunlight’s Skier Appreciation Day returns next Friday, Jan. 8 — and with it comes $20 lift tickets, the opportunity to benefit United Way and play safely in the snow.
All activities at the 36th annual Skier Appreciation Day will be held outdoors and in tents, including the popular costume contest, said Troy Hawks, spokesman for Sunlight Mountain Resort, on Thursday.
“There’s a Vegas theme for 2021, ‘Casino on the Mountain,’ and quite honestly, who couldn’t use an escape right now, even if it’s in our own backyard?” he said. “We’re glad we were able to continue it.”
Hawks continued that, of course, some adaptations were necessary this year in order to comply with the pandemic. The costume contest, for example, will feature contestants one at a time rather than en masse.
“We think it’s going to look a little more like a golf scramble,” Hawks said. “The group photo at the end is going to look a little different, too.”
There won’t be anyone gathering around the bar for après, nor for a donut-eating contest in the base lodge. Instead, some of those events will rage on the deck, the mountain and in tents.
“We are hoping the Yeti can make an appearance,” Hawks said of the infamous Sunlight mascot.
The chairlifts open at 9 a.m., and music from DJ Merlin starts at 2 p.m. There will be games and giveaways, including a pair of skis. An online auction, unitedwaybb.org, offers other ways to support United Way Battlement to the Bells. Since 1986, almost $500,000 has been raised for this event.
Advance-purchase $20 tickets are available at www.SunlightMtn.com.
“Skier Appreciation Day has become our signature community-giving event,” said Tom Hays, general manager of Sunlight Mountain Resort, in a prepared statement.
“It’s the day when we get to say thank you to hard-working locals and at the same time help support the community year-round through our local United Way partner.”
United Way Battlement to the Bells serves Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties.
“Our longtime relationship with Sunlight is unique. We get to participate in a fun day for the community — on and off the mountain — and Sunlight’s generous support provides a big boost to our ability to do good work through the year,” stated executive director Traci Gurley-Tomashosky.
According to a press release, "In late 2017, UWBB launched a new areawide workforce assistance program that has since placed skilled Americorps VISTA volunteers full-time at 19 non-profit locations from Aspen to Battlement Mesa.”
Some current recipients of the program include Habitat for Humanity of the Roaring Fork Valley, LIFT-UP, HighWater Farm, Alpine Legal Services, West Regional Mountain Health Alliance and Youth Zone — “along with completed service to Literacy Outreach, Family Visitor Program, Garfield County Housing Authority, River Center, CMC Design Works, CMC Go to Work and CASA of the 9th and others,” it was noted.
Sunlight’s happy holiday
Sunlight has plenty to feel appreciative about this holiday season, as ticket sales over Christmas were up during the pandemic at the 680-acre ski area above Glenwood Springs.
“We’re really happy with it. There was uncertainty around the snow” in mid-December, but “the snow came just in time,” Hawks said.
He added that the area started getting cancellations before the storms, but “then people rebooked and others came.”
That’s despite only half of the available terrain being available for the Christmas crowd this year.
He said in 2019 at this time, 100% of the mountain was open. Sunlight turned people away on Dec. 30 as they were sold-out of day passes and rentals.
That boost, “Getting Christmas is vitally important to the overall picture of Sunlight,” should ease the area’s transition into 2021, according to Hawks.
January should be a time for the locals to take back the mountain for a short spell, before Sunlight ramps up for a midseason that includes age class giant slalom races Jan. 23 and 24, as well as what are shaping up to be promising President’s Weekend bookings.
