Aspen’s victory was nearly assured, but the home crowd only grew louder in the fourth quarter.
A gym full of Skier fans started a new chant, one that in all likelihood has never been coordinated at Aspen High School before. A student section and parents — many adorned in white T-shirts with a large No. 3 bordered on the top and bottom by the words “Aspen” and “Strong,” all in Skier red — joined in unison.
“We love Lucas! We love Lucas!”
On the court, senior Lucas Lee tried to keep it together in his spot along the key, in his white Skiers uniform, also with a large, red No. 3 on it. He wiped his eyes and paced in place.
Lee took his spot in between two Englewood Pirates, got a pat on the back from one of his competitors, and watched teammate Braden Korpela take a free throw with just over 30 seconds remaining in the game.
“When they started chanting my name, I was having some trouble,” Lee said. “[Then] and during the national anthem, but other than that, I was pretty good.”
Lee lost his mother suddenly and unexpectedly the night before, shortly after the Skiers’ previous playoff victory. When his first family was hurting, his second family was immediately there to pick him up. His teammates joined him at his home. Less than 24 hours later they — and a gym full of Aspen faithful — picked him up.
As for if he would be alongside them in uniform, it was never a question.
“I didn’t have any doubt,” Aspen head coach Cory Parker said. “In his mind, we are his family, 100%. These boys have been his family for the past several years, and I knew that he would want to be with his team.
“The conversation went like, ‘How much acknowledgement do you want to have, are you comfortable with? … He’s so mature and self aware. He’s like, ‘I just want to handle it,’” he continued.
Lee welcomed the community. And the community came in force.
In a fast turnaround, T-shirts were made by a group of parents that “dropped everything” else, Parker said. The students and fans — as they had for the entirety of the team’s playoff run — showed up in force.
“It just shows that Aspen is such a tight community,” Lee said. “Everyone was here supporting me and it was really cool. I know my dad loved it.”
And in response, Lee showed up for his team and his school as Aspen was put in an unfamiliar situation early: losing.
The Skiers were more than doubled up on in the first quarter by Englewood, 16-7. Four of Aspen’s points belonged to Lee.
His bucket from down low in the team’s first possession was their lone field goal before the Pirates stretched out a 9-3 lead, prompting an Aspen timeout less than three minutes into the game.
Lee’s four points, along with 10 from Porter Lee — no relation — in the first half kept the Skiers close at halftime, 22-15, while shots failed to land for the rest of the team.
The two Lees kept the team afloat: Whenever you’re trying to mount a comeback, every point matters. Lucas, the man with every reason to not be ready for the game, was essential to the team out of the gate.
“I think I was a little more ready than everyone else,” Lucas Lee said. “I was excited to get going the whole time. … It made me really want to play. All day long, I’ve just been waiting to play.”
In the third quarter, the team course corrected. The Skiers took their first lead of the game in the closing moments of the quarter as Porter Lee cleaned up his own rebound twice before finally finding twine, 30-28.
Lucas Lee scored six more points in the second half, reaching double digits for the fifth time this season, according to MaxPreps. His four points in the fourth quarter were just a drop in the bucket for the Skiers, who scored 21 in the frame total.
Nine of those points came from Shae Korpela, who had been one of the uncharacteristically quiet players in the game, without a point through the first three frames. He sank a trio of three-pointers in the span of four and a half minutes.
The rally concluded with a 51-38 victory.
It would have been an emotional night under normal circumstances, as it would be the final game at Aspen High School for the team’s 10 seniors — including both Lees and both Korpelas — regardless of outcome. The tragedy added a new layer.
“We came out and played for [Lucas] today,” Shae Korpela said. “We’re going to play for him the rest of the way there.”
There’s still work to be done for the No. 3-ranked Skiers, who clinched a trip to the 3A Great Eight in the playoffs. They’ll play Thursday morning against No. 6 Resurrection Christian.
They’re within three wins of the school’s first ever boys basketball state title.