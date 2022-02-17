While the Aspen High girls basketball team held their senior night event Tuesday night, the 10 12th-graders on the boys team will have to wait.
They’ll be more than happy to do so, as their moment will come in the league tournament, which they earned the right to host by dominating the league season. The boy Skiers topped Roaring Fork 66-36 on Tuesday, their 18th win in 18 tries this season. Today at 7 p.m., they’ll try for a perfect 19 for 19 before the league tournament begins next week, a feat head coach Cory Parker credits to the cohesion of his group that saw their preps home send-off delayed for all the right reasons.
“The chemistry we have with 10 seniors is hard to have consistently every year,” Parker previously told Aspen Daily News. “That helps a lot, having those relationships kind of as our backbone and be able to use that out on the court.”
That chemistry has led the Skiers to being one of the top teams in the state, ranked No. 4 in all of 3A as the classification’s last team without a loss. By the Colorado High School Activities Association’s ranking system, they’re a top 20 club in the state across all classifications.
Aspen combines a top five offense with 3A’s best defense, according to MaxPreps. Their 1,220 points scored is tied with Eaton for No. 5 in the state, although Aspen has played one fewer game. No other team is within 70 of their 3A-best 604 points allowed on the season.
Last week, the Skiers proved it was no Western Slope fluke, either. On Feb. 10, they traveled to No. 10 Highland in Ault, the top scorer in all of 3A with 1,527 total points and one of three teams averaging more than 80 a game.
Aspen held them to just 38, their lowest score of the season by a full 25 points. The Huskies shot just 25% from the field and only one player broke double digits. Junior Hyatt Tolle, entering the game scoring more than 19 points a game, landed only one field goal and recorded just three points.
“We are super defense-first,” Aspen senior Braden Korpela said. “Defense creates buckets, fast breaks, stuff like that. That just gets us really hype, diving on the ground taking charges.”
After downing Highland, the Skiers stayed on the road, traveling to Craig to take on Moffat County, the only team with a chance to challenge Aspen for the 3A Western Slope League title.
The Bulldogs played the Skiers to their closest game all season, a 66-56 contest. Still, the victorious Skiers clinched the league title and the right to host when district playoffs kickoff.
One game remains in the regular season as the Skiers travel to Coal Ridge tonight.
A year ago, it was the Titans that prevented the Skiers from going undefeated through league play. Now, a Coal Ridge team that currently sits at 9-9 and 4-3 in the WSL is the last obstacle for the Skiers in their second attempt at a “0” in the loss column.
The Skiers will then play through the district tournament against the same WSL teams they’ve dominated all season for a chance to travel to state. The 3A state championships will begin March 4 with a champion crowned March 12 at the University of Denver.
Tipoff against the Titans is set for 7 p.m.