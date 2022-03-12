All the Skiers need to do is score more points than their opponent one more time — something they’ve done 26 times in 26 chances this season — and they’ll have the 3A state championship in boys basketball for the first time in school history.
Porter Lee stepped up to deliver Aspen to the state championship game with a 22-point performance Friday night as the Skiers topped No. 2 Sterling 49-44.
“That’s what makes us so dangerous: I just had an OK game yesterday and [Shae and Braden Korpela] stepped up,” Lee said. “That’s why we’re such a threat to win the state title.”
The Korpela twins got in early foul trouble, taking away two of Aspen’s main scorers early. Lee sank 12 of the team’s first half points, giving the Skiers a four-point edge halfway through. Lucas Lee — no relation — scored six.
Aspen started slow, trailing by a point (16-15) to end the first quarter. Porter Lee drilled a pair of free throws to give the Skiers their first lead early in the second, one they’d relinquish briefly, regaining it on the ensuing possession.
For all the scoring in the first quarter, the defenses locked down the second. Only four field goals were landed, three by Aspen. The Skiers took a 24-20 edge into the locker room.
The Skiers never pulled away, but held their edge for the rest of the game.
Late in the fourth, after a Shae Korpela basket that made it a two-possession game, he was dealt a technical foul, and Sterling landed both free throws to keep the game close.
The Tigers continued their foul trouble, sending Aspen to the bonus with about two minutes to play and the edge. Both teams were in the bonus as the clock reached the final minute and the Skiers held a tight two-point lead.
Porter Lee drew a foul with 29 seconds on the clock, sinking both and restoring the two-possession lead, and Aspen rode that lead home.
Braden Korpela was second on the Skiers in scoring with eight points. Shae had seven and Ben Godomsky and Lucas Lee each had six.
Not only does the victory propel Aspen to the state final, but it gives the Skiers revenge from a season ago when Sterling eliminated Aspen in the quarterfinals 54-52.
“We had them on our minds for the whole season,” Lee said.
Aspen’s opponent in today’s final will either be No. 1 St. Mary’s or No. 5 Centauri. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
Head coach Cory Parker knows this is the moment the team has been working for and thinks that his players will step up to the challenge.
“I don’t know if we’ve had a full game where all three (Porter Lee and the Korpela twins) clicked,” Parker said Friday. “I think tomorrow will be that day.”