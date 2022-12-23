Skiers and riders who aren’t in a position to utilize a ski pass over the holidays might have to break open a stashed piggy bank to afford a single-day lift ticket.
Resorts are preparing for the holiday crowds by sending their prices soaring. Aspen Skiing Co. increased the price of its adult single-day lift ticket to $229 this week. It will stay at that level through New Year’s Day.
After the holidays, the Aspen-Snowmass price will decrease to $204 during weekdays and $219 on weekends until mid-February, when prices are adjusted again to reflect busier times.
As has been the case in recent years, Aspen-Snowmass wasn’t close to charging the most for a single-day ticket for the holidays. Some resorts are offering discounts for advance, online purchase of single-day tickets. Even so, many are priced higher than Aspen.
Vail Mountain was charging $245 Thursday and will increase its price to $262 on Christmas and into the following week. The price will fall to $247 on Dec. 30, according to Vail’s website.
The posh Utah resort of Deer Valley is topping both Aspen and Vail in price. It is charging $269 from Dec. 23 through Dec. 28. It will ring in the New Year by dropping its price to $259 through Jan. 1.
Mammoth Mountain will top Aspen’s price for part of the holiday period. Mammoth is charging $239 today but the price will fall to $219 for Christmas and Dec. 26, then shoot back to $239 for Dec. 27-29. It will charge $229 Dec. 30-31 before settling in at $219 on New Year’s Day.
Telluride is sometimes among the most expensive single-day tickets, but it’s not in the running this year. It will charge $209 through Christmas, then $219 from Dec. 26 through the New Year.
Breckenridge is jacking up its single-day ticket price from $207 on Friday to $241 for Dec. 24 through Dec. 28. The price will fall to $216 to ring out the year.
Steamboat is charging $269 through Dec. 26 and then ramping up to $275 for the high-volume days on Dec. 27-28. The price will fall to $256 starting Dec. 29.
Palisades Tahoe is charging $256 on Christmas and New Year’s weekends and increasing to $269 for the week in between.
Crested Butte looks like a bargain at today’s prices. It is charging $166 for a single-day ticket on Christmas Day through Dec. 28. The price then drops to $143.
Copper Mountain’s prices are all over the board during the holidays, ranging from $219 on Christmas Eve Day to $199 on New Year’s Day.
Arapahoe Basin’s price ranges from $149 to $169 over the holidays.
Taos will charge $175 for the holiday week.
Ski-area operators are trying to drive customers to season passes with their pricing policies. It’s working. Season-pass holders accounted for about 52% of all skier visits in the country last season, according to the National Ski Areas Association, a trade group based in Lakewood, Colorado. Day tickets accounted for 37.3% of skier visits. The rest of the visits were from off-duty resort employees or customers with complimentary tickets.
“Ski areas of all sizes, from small to large, in all regions of the country saw an increase in the number of passes sold,” NSAA said at the end of last season.
The 2021-22 season was the third in a row when season passes surpassed day tickets in share of skier visits.