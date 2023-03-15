Aspen Skiing Co.’s ability to navigate red tape will enable skiers and riders to navigate the slopes of Little Nell at night later this month.
SkiCo obtained special use permits from the city of Aspen and Pitkin County for an event called KickAspen Night Skiing, which will provide skiing under the lights on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25.
The night skiing will be offered from 7-10 p.m. each night. Adding to the festive atmosphere of the Bud Light Spring Jam weekend will be live performances by bands at the base of the Silver Queen Gondola with the headliners playing from 7:30-9 p.m. each night.
No ski passes will be honored for the event. A limited number of lift tickets will be sold for $10 per night. All proceeds go to SkiCo’s employee-led nonprofits, the Environment Foundation and Caring for the Community Fund.
The public night skiing on the Little Nell run will be offered for the second consecutive year.
“It was something we pulled out of the hat,” SkiCo Vice President of Communication Jeff Hanle said. “It’s just a great community event.”
He said the Little Nell lift is slow, so participants should be prepared to relax and have a good time with friends while skiing under the stars and listening to the tunes.
“Take your time. Have fun. You’re not going to get 1,000 laps in,” Hanle advised.
Information on the event and links for lift tickets are available at aspensnowmass.com/visit/events/kick-aspen-big-air.
Previously, for roughly 20 years, the KickAspen night event featured snowboard competitions but no public access to the slopes. SkiCo decided to shake it up last season.
The headlining band on Friday will be Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille. The headliner on Saturday is Heavy Heavy, a rock band from England.
SkiCo’s events team was forced to scramble when they learned a special event permit was needed from Pitkin County as well as the city of Aspen. They had secured the permit from Aspen when county officials informed them the event was also under the county’s jurisdiction. The city-county line is about halfway up the Little Nell lift. The Aspen Mountain Master Development Plan requires SkiCo to secure a county permit for any night events on Aspen Mountain.
The commissioners gave a unanimous head nod for the permit after a quick-and-easy review Tuesday. Commissioners Steve Child said he could support an occasional request for night skiing at Aspen Mountain.
“I would be opposed to what they do at Keystone every night,” he said.
At Aspen Mountain, SkiCo will temporarily plant 25 lights on poles along the skier’s right of the Little Nell run to light the way.
Commissioner Patti Clapper gave her seal of approval for the event. “I’m OK with it because it’s kind of cool,” she said.
Commissioner and board chair Francie Jacober told the SkiCo special events team that the county would try to streamline a review process with the city in advance of next year’s event.
“We’ll get that clarified,” she said.