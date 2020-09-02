Snowmass Village will elect a new mayor this fall, and voters will choose from either Bill Madsen or Tom Goode, both of whom are current town councilors. Two town council seats are also up for grabs.
Nominating petitions were submitted Aug. 24 for this fall’s election, and the slate has now been finalized, said Assistant Town Manager Travis Elliott.
Mayor Markey Butler is term-limited after serving six years, having been elected in Nov. 2014 as the first woman to rule Snowmass Village in its history. Madsen was also elected that year.
Tom Goode has served on council since 2015 when he replaced Chris Jacobson, who stepped down amid controversy. Goode was then elected in 2016. If Goode does not win the mayor’s race, he will not be returned as he’s at the end of his four-year term, according to Elliott.
If Madsen doesn’t win the mayoral race, he will keep his seat on council, as he still has two years remaining in his term. Alyssa Shenk is the council incumbent seeking reelection.
The mayor’s term is two years, and the council terms are four years.
Shenk, one of five candidates vying for the two council seats, is joined in the race by Gray Warr, Tom Fridstein, Jeff Kremer and Matthew Owens.
According to the assistant town manager, more information about the candidates will be available after Sept. 14 on the town’s website, tosv.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1125.
Mail ballots will be sent out around Oct. 12 to registered voters. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Snowmass Village has a secured, 24-hour ballot drop box outside Town Hall, 130 Kearns Road. For more information, go to pitkinvotes.org.