The Aspen City Council took a step toward the potential application of a 15 mph speed limit throughout town.
The speed limit likely would include several exceptions, including Main and Mill streets. Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday evening to move forward in the approval process with a proposed ordinance setting the 15 mph cap.
City staff will refine the existing draft of a proposed ordinance and return to council in a future meeting for a second reading, at which point council members can decide whether to enact it.
Council requested the drafting of the ordinance during a regular meeting in July. Staff have been exploring ways to alleviate traffic concerns, particularly in the West End, for many years.
The only council member to oppose the measure on Tuesday was Ward Hauenstein, who said he didn’t think it would be necessary or effective.
“I just don’t see that this is going to have any effect on the safety around town. I see that it creates a labyrinth of different speed limits and enforcement in different areas. From an engineering standpoint it’s not warranted,” Hauenstein said.
Mayor Torre and Councilman Bill Guth came out in strong support of the ordinance, even advocating for a more expansive application of the new speed limit than city staff proposed. Mayor Torre argued that Ute Avenue, which city staff had proposed to exempt from the speed limit ordinance, should be included. He also argued that Cemetery Lane should have its speed limit reduced from 25 mph to 20 mph.
“If you have any thoughts about making our community, I think, safer, and making people more aware that they’re going too fast for different neighborhoods, then this is what we need to do,” Torre said.
Councilmen John Doyle and Sam Rose, meanwhile, said they were interested in seeing whether the lower limit could be applied in some neighborhoods, but not the entire city. Rose mentioned that he had heard the strongest community support for the ordinance from residents of the West End.
He said he wants feedback from residents of other neighborhoods before applying the speed limit universally.
Torre disagreed with Rose, saying he had heard support for the ordinance from other neighborhoods as well. He said speeding was an issue on Cemetery Lane, Durant Avenue and in the downtown core.
City staff generally recommended against imposing the new speed limit, or otherwise pointed out challenges or negative impacts it could bring about. City Manager Sara Ott said she was recommending against the ordinance.
Ott said that while some other ski towns — including Telluride, Crested Butte and Vail — have 15 mph speed limits, they exist on specific streets where studies have shown it to be effective.
Ott also said that applying the 15 mph speed limit throughout the entire city would be very unconventional for municipalities in Colorado.
Police Chief Kim Ferber said the limit would likely create additional pressures for the police department, including increased requests for service and an increased perception of speeders. Ferber said enforcing 15 mph in areas that already have low speed limits is generally difficult.