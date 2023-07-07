High moisture content at higher elevations has helped stall out the Spring Creek Fire outside of Parachute, allowing for the “boxing out” of portions of the footprint as fire-conducive weather is expected to continue.
In its Thursday morning update, the Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team Two, the interagency team leading the combating of the Spring Creek Fire, said that the fire had reached 2,958 acres with 37% containment, numbers that have held steady over the past few days amid calmer winds and some cloud cover on Wednesday.
“It’s somewhat in a bowl, so when it got to higher elevations it just kind of what we call ‘checked up,’ where it just kind of held and was smoldering at lower intensities,” Spring Creek Fire Public Information Officer Eric Coulter said via phone Thursday. “At higher elevations, we still have higher moisture levels within the fuels. The vegetation is more moist and so it’s not as conducive to extreme burning. That’s one reason that we’ve seen it kind of hold where it’s been, along with a lot of the work from the crews.”
The fire, initially ignited on June 24, reportedly boomed to more than 3,000 acres on June 26 according to the U.S. Forest Service. The CIMT took control of the fire on June 28, reporting the size of the fire at 2,859 acres and 20% containment. Since July 1, the fire has grown 37 acres and containment has jumped 13%.
As of Thursday, 535 personnel were working the fire. They’ve used the tempered spreading to indirectly combat the fire with burning operations of unburned fuels near the edge of the footprint to further slow potential spreading. They’ve also established water resources to be used should the fire continue to spread.
Some firefighters, according to the daily report, were delivered into the rugged terrain via helicopter and are camping near the fire to increase efficiency.
In addition to fire lines and other indirect fighting tactics, the report said that an extraction route was also built on the east side of the fire, allowing evacuation via all-terrain vehicles if needed.
The steep hills in and around the footprint have prevented the CIMT from further containment efforts; the western side of the fire is, for the most part, contained while other areas have potential hotspots but aren’t as readily accessible and therefore isn’t considered fully contained. Still, the moderate conditions have allowed crews to work around the fire, allowing them to “box in” portions of the east and north lines.
“Some of the uncontained line, the fire’s not progressing but we don’t have crews going direct there because it’s super rugged,” Coulter said. “I think the crew and the teams are all feeling really good about the plans they have in place. I know each day is different, so as we’re getting more into the summer, those higher elevation fuels where the fire’s not really burned that much because it’s moist, those are drying out every day.”
The moisture in those fuels are measured daily and fluctuate with precipitation, temperature, cloud cover and humidity.
Thursday’s Red Flag Warning in the region saw the fire outside of the “highest area of concern,” and the 20-mph winds were planned to be utilized for small burning operations of ground fuels. In the town of Parachute, temperatures above 90 degrees are forecast through July 17 with no precipitation.
Coulter said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but that it is, “most likely human caused just because there wasn’t (anything) like lightning in the area at the time of ignition.” There continue to be no structures threatened and no evacuation orders. Residents are encouraged to register with Garfield County’s emergency notification system at garco911.com.
The concern remains that other human-caused fires will stretch out resources. Coulter reminded the public to recreate responsibly.
“When we have resources committed to a fire like this we want to have everyone battling this blaze and not a new fire,” Coulter said. “So for people going out, recreate responsibly, make sure they’re not going camping with a trailer dragging chains and they’re putting campfires out, things like that. Just make sure that there’s not other fires that would take away resources from this one.”