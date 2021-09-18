Pitkin County’s initiative to redevelop Phillips Trailer Park and add affordable-housing units there stalled a bit in 2021, but officials say they soon hope to get back on track now that a new team member is on board.
Deputy County Manager Phylis Mattice said JVA Inc., an engineering consultant based in Boulder, is in the process of developing a timeline for much-needed infrastructure improvements in the hillside section of the trailer park north of Woody Creek. JVA also is tasked with looking at questions involving density at the site; an increase in units, in the long run, could mean lower individual owner-tenant costs associated with new roads in the area and better electricity, water and wastewater systems.
Currently, the Phillips property, which the county purchased four years ago with the goal of preserving it as affordable housing, consists of about 10 units near Highway 82 on the bank of the Roaring Fork River (the “riverview” section) and 30 units east of the river, near Lower River Road, in the section of the trailer park known as the “hillside.”
Pitkin County commissioners, in developing conceptual plans in 2019 and 2020, agreed with staff and contracted consultants that the trailers in the Riverview area should be moved and the cabins torn down so that open space or a public park can be created within the shade-covered, picturesque atmosphere. Consultants also cited the high cost of redoing outdated infrastructure in the riverview section as one reason for their concept of giving tenants the option to move to the hillside.
The hillside section, meanwhile, is slated for redevelopment and new affordable-housing units. Last year, commissioners gave general approval to a plan to create 24 affordable-housing units on a bench above existing trailers on the southern end of the hillside community. However, one commissioner, Kelly McNicholas Kury, argued for higher density, while another, George Newman, sought lower density. Because of term limits, Newman is no longer a member of the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners.
Other commissioners sought to keep an increase in units to a minimum, largely because of the county’s stated goal of “preserving rural character.” They also voiced approval for leaving a large agricultural field near the hillside untouched.
In December, county officials and consultants had hoped that project details would be ironed out in 2021. There was the expectation that a development application might be submitted to the county’s Planning & Zoning Commission and that a Durango consultant would seek state and federal grants to assist with the high cost of infrastructure work, seen as necessary to improve the health and safety of the community, which has separate and outdated electrical, water and wastewater systems on both sides of the river.
However, those preliminary actions have since stalled. Mattice and Carbondale planning consultant Robert Schultz said the regional building boom related to the COVID-19 pandemic is largely to blame.
“All of the [engineering firms] have a lot of work,” Mattice said. “We’re waiting on new plans from JVA, which should be coming in a couple of weeks.”
“Everybody’s been really busy,” Schultz added. “And like every other business, companies don’t have enough staff.”
Mattice said when JVA submits its findings, commissioners might revisit the question of higher density. While Phillips Trailer Park now stands at 40 units, somewhere between 80 and 100 total units might be needed to make the redevelopment project financially feasible.
The Woody Creek Caucus is firmly against increased density at the trailer park, she said, adding that the opposition is not a surprise.
“It’s about time for another conversation,” Mattice said. “When JVA’s new engineering information comes in, we’ll go back to the board.” That discussion could possibly occur before the end of the year, she said.
Meanwhile, owners of trailers and other structures at the trailer park were given one-year leases earlier this year. The county owns all the land while the structures are individually owned. Some are leased out to renters.
Residents who are uneasy with changes at the trailer park can rest assured knowing that no relocations or infrastructure projects are likely to happen until at least 2023, Mattice added.