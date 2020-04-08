Since Friday, when lenders began accepting applications for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, local bankers have been working around the clock to process hundreds of submissions.
“It was a little bit daunting at first, but now we’ve got a pretty good system in place,” Jason Taets, president of the Timberline Bank Aspen branch, said Monday.
He credits Timberline’s status as a preferred SBA lender with helping get that system in place.
“That means we were already set up on SBA’s system. You have what’s called delegated authority; the SBA basically gives you authority to approve loans through SBA’s behalf,” he explained.
Being able to fast-track loan applications is the name of the game, he continued. Since the CARES Act became federal law on March 27, inserting $377 billion in stimulus monies into the economy via the SBA, small business owners have waited anxiously to see how the package would be executed. Part of the new law was the rollout of the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, a $349 billion-backed loan “designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll,” according to the SBA website.
Nationally as of Tuesday, the SBA had approved $70 billion in PPP funds via 275,000 loans, according to the Colorado Bankers’ Association. A White House pool report indicated that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnunchin has already requested an additional $250 billion for a second phase of the program.
“We’re still pretty early in the process,” Taets said Monday. “We’re about to close our first ones this afternoon, I think it's going to be pretty good. Our goal is just to get as much of this money lent into the local landscape as we can. We feel like this is a ‘rising tide raises all boats’ situation. The more of that money ends up in the Roaring Fork Valley, the better everyone will be.”
In that first weekend, the Timberline Aspen, Montrose and Grand Junction branches combined efforts to process PPP applications. Between the three branches, Timberline staff submitted more than 260 loans totaling more than $88 million, according to Taets — every complete application received.
Some applications were incomplete or filled out incorrectly, Taets noted, but bankers have maintained contact with those applicants and are aiding them through next steps.
“I think once we get the approval, we’re trying to turn [applications] around as fast as we can,” he said. “I would say one to two weeks. The ones we’re closing through today was a matter of days, but we have a backlog. It’s still too early to say how fast we’ll be able to get through that.”
The PPP loan allows organizations — it’s open to nonprofits, too -— to obtain up to $10 million in loan money that, if allocated according to SBA restrictions, is 100 percent forgivable.
“For most people, it will be the best loan you will ever get in your life. There’s not a personal guarantee, no collateral, the only underwriting is a little bit of payroll documentation and you have to prove that your business was in existence before Feb. 15,” Taets said. “There are a few idiosyncrasies: 75 percent of the loan has to be spent on payroll.”
As for the “little bit of payroll documentation,” that becomes the base for PPP loan amounts. Businesses can take out loans totaling up to 250 percent of their average monthly payroll expenses during 2019. And on April 10, applications will be open for independent contractors and the self-employed, as well.
Alpine Bank Regional President Bill White reflected Taets’ experience over the weekend.
“I want to say over 200 as of yesterday, and I think it’s doubled already,” he said Tuesday regarding the number of PPP loan applications he and his Alpine Bank colleagues have so far submitted. “This is when hourlies don’t really matter — we’re on as long as we’re needed and can function. Obviously, we have to sleep, too.”
White estimated that there are as many as 900 businesses in Aspen alone, and he’s sure the majority of them will be seeking stimulus relief.
“We lost, effectively, a month of our season,” he said. “We lost March, and we lost the first two weeks of April. So there's a lot of lost revenue, not only through lost sales tax, but lost revenue, as well for these small businesses.”
Trying to fix an 80 percent haircut
Ryan Sweeney, proprietor of Ryno’s Pub and Pizzeria and partner in Silver City in downtown Aspen, is one such small business owner feeling the pain of the closures, especially since his industry was shuttered to dine-in customers March 16, a full week before Pitkin County issued its stay-at-home order.
“Everyday is just a tidal wave of trying to figure out what the hell is going on with everything,” he said, adding that his revenue is hovering at about 20 percent of normal since Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order limiting restaurants to take-out and delivery capacities.
He’s been watching the federal government’s stimulus efforts closely since then, and while he’s been quick to apply for available funding, not everything has been as promised.
In addition to the $349 billion PPP funding, an additional $10 billion was allocated toward the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and Advance, or EIDL, that includes a $10,000 no-strings-attached grant for small businesses.
While the EIDL is a much more established program, when the CARE Act was signed into law, small business owners were told the $10,000 grants would be approved in a three-day turnaround.
That was not Sweeney’s experience.
“Our payroll is such a small slice of our operating expenses compared to the cost of goods sold and rent, especially. We were kind of betting on the EIDL — that $10,000 advance should have been more than the PPP would have been anyway,” he said Monday. “No emails, no nothing in five days.”
And so he turned to Alpine Bank last week about the PPP application. He learned what documentation was necessary and had everything prepared Thursday, since the application process opened at 10 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, or midnight Friday in the Eastern Standard Time Zone.
“Then Friday, it turns out the government changed up the application, so I got that Friday afternoon,” he said, a fact White confirmed.
Since then, however, White’s bankers have been in close communication and on Monday, an Alpine Bank employee sent Sweeney a text alerting him that he was fourth in line for his PPP application.
“I’ve got faith in them because they’re locals and I know them and they know me. I’m more worried about the EIDL stuff,” he said, noting that EIDL applications go through the SBA directly.
There’s another catch about the terms of the PPP for Sweeney and others in the restaurant industry, though: the loan will be completely forgiven if employers do not lay off any employees or if they rehire workers by June 30.
“They’re gone; they’re already gone,” Sweeney said. “They packed up and went back to live at home or a major city.”