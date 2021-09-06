As COVID-19 again dominates much of public policy discourse — the seven-day case count in Pitkin County was 37 on Thursday, going into Labor Day weekend festivities — so too are mental health concerns.
For instance, Julia Russo — who spearheaded the circulation of a petition asking the Pitkin County Board of Health to revise its mask mandate in schools to a mask recommendation — said in an Aug. 24 interview that she has compassion for all involved: policy makers trying to keep everyone safe, exhausted school administrators and teachers, exasperated parents and the students for whom she fears are losing important aspects of their early educations.
“I’ve been talking to other parents — sometimes we’re in tears. I’m talking to teachers, directors, and sometimes we’re in tears. It’s already been such a hard year and a half mentally, I don’t know,” Russo said.
It’s a point well taken by health board members who are tasked with making decisions that impact the entire community.
“One argument about this has been mental health, which I totally agree with,” Dr. Christa Gieszl said, also Aug. 24, in response to the petition, but added her greater concern, which is the toll of mass student quarantines, as have since happened across the country.
Mental health also became a talking point during an Aug. 31 Aspen Resort Chamber of Commerce board meeting, when many employers recalled the horrors of the 2020-21 winter season for their staff, who often carried the burden of enforcing mask requirements to tourists from areas that didn’t have such protocols in place.
“I can’t tell you how many times I had to console my employees crying in the back room … I’ve had to tell people, ‘Get out of my store or I’ll call the police because you are being abusive,’” said Lisa LeMay, proprietor of Aspen T-Shirt Company.
Patti Clapper, a Pitkin County commissioner who also serves as an alternate on the board of health, empathized with LeMay’s points during the ACRA meeting.
“I’ve had staff in my own building come to me in tears. It has been brutal I think for all of us,” she said.
And most viscerally, the Pitkin County community has weathered four suicides in 2020 (data were not available for thus far in 2021).
Still, when looking at the rest of the state — 1,294 people in Colorado died by suicide in 2020, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment — Pitkin County’s statistic is relatively low (two fewer than in 2019 and three fewer than 2017, when Pitkin County saw seven suicides) even for the Western Slope. Last year, six people died by suicide in Summit County; 12 in Eagle County; 14 in Garfield County; three in Gunnison; and three in Lake County.
On a CDPHE-created map with a color code — dark blue being the highest number of deaths and green representing fewer — the Denver Metro area, El Paso County and northern Colorado were the counties with the higher numbers of incidents. When looking at per-capita, too, Pitkin County did not rank particularly high compared with the rest of the state, Pitkin County Deputy Coroner Audra Keith said last week.
“They rank it 1 through 5 on per capita, and really, this area is green. We’re right in the middle — a majority of mountain towns really are right in the middle. I think because we’re smaller communities, it seems bigger than [the numbers show],” she said.
Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta said that while he is not often responding in an on-the-ground capacity in his role, he was under the impression that there had not been a spike in suicides, despite the aftermath of the pandemic.
“It doesn’t seem like we’re doing any more than we have in the past,” he said.