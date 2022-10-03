Two Roots Farm in Emma is going green, not only because it’s good for the planet but also because it’s a way to boost production and nurture happier, healthier plants
Two Roots owner Harper Kaufman added a solar array this fall that will offset a large chunk of her electricity usage. She’s also exploring alternatives to using propane to heat greenhouses during the heart of winter. If successful, she would like to get additional greenhouses into use during winters.
For a small farming operation, growing produce year-round is a key to thriving.
“These two greenhouses don’t currently have heat,” she said recently while leading a tour of the farm located just southeast of the historic Emma School House. “I would certainly add it if I could find a more sustainable and regenerative way to heat them that was financially viable. That would allow me to increase my winter production by 300%, which would be really huge and a direction I would like to go.”
Two Roots Farm was founded seven years ago and won a bid process five years ago for a long-term lease to operate on land owned by Pitkin County Open Space and Trails, which includes incubating farming and ranching operations among its missions. After getting established on the plot of land, Kaufman is now focusing on growing her operation and making it more sustainable.
The solar power generated on site by the 15.66 kilowatt system will offset the power-thirsty irrigation pump as well as the electricity consumed by a walk-in cooler and fans that keep the four greenhouses cool during the warm weather months.
“Normally we’re irrigating our pastures at least 12 hours per day, and then we’re irrigating in our garden as well,” Kaufman said.
As helpful as the solar power will be, finding a way to better utilize her greenhouses is Kaufman’s goal. The high cost of heating with propane has forced her to limit winter production to two greenhouses.
She labeled herself “stingy” on the use of propane because of the expense. As a result she said she started her tomatoes and some other crops “probably later than ideal” to save money.
“It’s not cheap and especially won’t be cheap if I were to be heating it to the extent that I’d like to,” Kaufman said. “That would allow me to have food throughout the whole winter and have some early summer crops and keep things healthier and happier than they are now. It’s not just a cost savings thing for me with the propane. It really would change how I operate the whole business if I were able to have a more regenerative, sustainable, guilt-free, carbon neutral way of having my crops stay at a really ideal temperature.”
Two Roots has turned into an important provider of food in the Roaring Fork Valley. The farm has more than 250 people signed up for its Community Supported Agriculture program, where customers come to the farm for a weekly bounty of food.
“It’s been an awesome thing for us,” Kaufman said of the CSA program. “Not only because it gets people out to the farm, they get to talk to my crew and myself and learn about how their food is grown, but it also really saves us a bunch of time and labor driving the produce around.”
Two Roots also operates a farm stand on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where the public is welcome to stop by. Kaufman also supplies produce to Skip’s Market in Basalt.
One 30-foot-by-100-foot greenhouse is heated with propane during winters so she has early spring crops available. The first few CSA offerings rely on that greenhouse. The space is also used to start summer crops such as tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and eggplant.
A much smaller greenhouse serves as the propagation house, essentially a nursery. It must be heated as well.
“Almost every plant on the farm starts their life there,” Kaufman said. “That is also heated with propane at the moment. We usually have to fire that up at the end of January, beginning of February when we’re starting our onions and our tomatoes and our longer season crops. We need additional heat to get them up to maturity in our shorter growing season.”
Her staff of five full-time and four part-time workers are engaging in a “dance” at this time of year to try to best utilize the heated greenhouse space — kicking out plants that aren’t yet finished producing so that seedlings get started with enough time for winter and early spring harvest.
“We’ve already seeded and planned for the things that we’ll need to harvest in November and December,” Kaufman said. “Right now we’re planning and thinking out all the way to next June. A lot of decisions now will affect what we’re doing next June and even beyond. You’re always several months out with farming.”
To bring additional greenhouses online during winter, Kaufman will first add to the insulation. Two sheets of clear plastic will have an air barrier in between. For heating, she is looking into solar thermal systems, geothermal systems and electric heat pumps. She plants crops directly into the soil in the greenhouses rather than in raised beds, so she needs a way to maintain the ground at about 50 degrees.
She’s keeping her farm manager on the payroll throughout the winter to try to boost production. Kaufman is excited about the prospect of ramping up during the cold weather months.
“If you look at the potential of the crops I could grow, the potential of the sales and the health of the crops compared to what I’m doing now, I think it all makes a lot of sense,” Kaufman said.