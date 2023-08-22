Scores of residents of a mixed-used building in Willits were evacuated for about one hour Sunday night while a crew from Roaring Fork Fire Rescue snuffed a fire in a restaurant oven exhaust system and made sure it didn’t spread.
The fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in the building that houses Mezzaluna and other businesses on the ground floor and residences on the upper levels.
“The initial dispatch information provided to us was that the whole building was smoking and that smoke was coming from the roof,” said Richard Cornelius, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue’s deputy chief of operations.
The scene was chaotic with the building’s alarm system activated with a horn and strobe lights. Law enforcement officials from Basalt and Eagle County helped evacuate residents and secured the streets around the building. Mezzaluna was closed at the time but employees were still on the scene. One employee climbed to the roof prior to the firefighters’ arrival and found the fan associated with the pizza oven’s exhaust system on fire. He reported his finding to the firefighters and they gained access to the roof, extinguished the fire and made sure it hadn’t spread, Cornelius said.
Before the source was clear, an employee from Mezzaluna activated a system in the oven hood that essentially acted like a fire extinguisher.
There were no injuries and the damage was minimal, according to Cornelius. It hasn’t been determined yet how the exhaust fan caught fire. The evacuation order was lifted around 11 p.m.
Cornelius said firefighters weren’t initially sure how big of an issue they were facing so they responded with a ladder truck — which uses a long extension ladder to reach high places — and four engines. The Carbondale Fire Department sent an engine and crew as part of a mutual aid agreement.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 11:07 p.m.
“We got pretty lucky because when you hear fire on the roof of a mixed-use building, it raises concerns for a number of reasons,” Cornelius said.