A small grass fire alongside Highway 82 on Sunday afternoon exemplified the big risk of wildlands fires in the Roaring Fork Valley if warm, dry conditions persist, according to Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson.
The fire broke out at 3:45 p.m. about a half-mile west of the El Jebel intersection on the south side of Highway 82. The fire burned grass along about 100 yards of the shoulder.
“There’s green grass there and the green grass burned,” Thompson said. That shows how dry conditions are and how quickly grass is curing out.
Fortunately, there was little wind at the time, the opposite of what it has been like most afternoons starting with the dry spell that began in late June. “It could have had that thing running up the highway,” Thompson said of the wind.
It was also fortuitous that the fire didn’t jump an earthen berm separating the shoulder from Alpine Animal Hospital and adjacent developments, he said.
Firefighters from the Roaring Fork and Carbondale departments responded immediately to the scene and snuffed the flames. The Aspen Fire Department helped out by covering for Roaring Fork during the incident. Thompson said Roaring Fork and Carbondale each sent two or three engines and crews.
“We’re throwing everything at the fires to keep them small,” he said. “We did not find a cause but it was human-caused. It could have been a chain dragging, something metal dropped or even a thrown cigarette.”
He urged people to dispose of their butts safely and make sure chains and anything metal that could produce a spark is secured while traveling. Multiple wildland fires in the area have been the result of those causes.