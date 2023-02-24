The Smuggler Mountain Superfund Site in Aspen was delisted from a national priority list in 1999, but nearly a quarter of a century later it is still producing new burdens for Pitkin County and its residents to bear.
In the latest twist, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment ruled in December that contaminated soil from the 110-acre superfund site can no longer be used as cover material for trash at Pitkin County landfill. The agency determined that Smuggler soil had to be treated like other mine waste. It can be accepted by the landfill but must be buried.
Pitkin County was charging $15 per ton for Smuggler soil hauled to the landfill since it could serve the useful purpose of covering trash. Now that the cover isn’t an option, the staff proposed raising the fee to $67.25 per ton. That’s a compromise between $15 per ton that was being charged and the $106 per ton that is charged for construction and demolition fill material, said Cathy Hall, county solid waste director.
The fee hike has implications for a broad swath of northeast Aspen. If the owner of a mobile home in Smuggler Mobile Home Park decides to construct a stick-built house, for example, the decision could significantly increase the cost of excavating and removing dirt. If the Centennial housing project is redeveloped, the dirt disposal could have a major financial implication for such a large endeavor.
Since 2006, nearly 44,000 tons of Smuggler soil has been deposited at the landfill, according to a memo from Hall to the county commissioners. The busiest year was 2017 with more than 12,000 tons taken there. That generated fees of about $180,000 at $15 per ton. At the new rate of $67.25 per ton, the fees would be $807,000.
Hall said the fee has to go up because the Smuggler dirt is now filling space at the landfill instead of providing cover.
“It’s taking up significant space in the landfill, which is valuable,” she told the county commissioners in a work session this week.
The commissioners approved the fee hike with a heavy dose of frustration.
Commissioner Greg Poschman said he has never heard of a child or adult testing for high levels of lead because of the contaminated soils at the base of Smuggler Mountain. Yet a consent decree signed by Pitkin County carries financial and administrative obligations for perpetuity.
“We have a political or bureaucratic situation that we can’t seem to get out of,” Poschman said. “So we’re going to be doing mitigation for something that was never shown to really be a problem. My impression is this has been unnecessary from day one.”
The county government’s problem is one largely of its own making. In the early 1980s, a then-county employee was under the impression that federal Superfund expenditures were free for local governments and a way to get contaminated areas cleaned up, according to a written history provided to the commissioners from Tom Dunlop, the Smuggler Mountain Superfund Site manager for the county. Aspen’s northeast side was covered with waste hauled from the lucrative silver mines on Smuggler Mountain that started operating in the 1880s.
Acting on the former employee’s recommendation, the county commissioners in office in the early 1980s invited the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the site. The feds conducted thousands of soil tests and consistently found lead levels that qualified the soil as hazardous waste. The concern was that the lead posed a long-term threat to children, though testing never showed elevated lead levels in the kids, Dunlop said.
Smuggler was named a superfund site and listed on the national priorities list in 1986, triggering trouble for the county and residents of the area for years to come. Pitkin County was potentially liable for cleanup costs; property owners saw their values plummet. The county signed a consent decree in 1994 that held the county government to numerous obligations on administering the site but led to the site being delisted as a priority in 1999. One obligation for the county is closely monitoring what occurs with soils removed from the site.
The county’s liability could have been worse. Dunlop said the mine waste material was regularly used for road base and fill all over Aspen, not just the 110-acre superfund site.
“When the Smuggler Mobile Home Park was built, the two developers laid the streets out there and the lots, they literally just bulldozed flat what mine tailings,” Dunlop said. “I think every city street in Aspen has a base coat of mine tailings from the mining activity. Puppy Smith (a longtime former city worker) told me that. Road and bridge people told me that. That’s just the way it was. It was free, accessible (material) that made great foundation base materials. It’s been hauled all over the county.”
That soil remains on the move. So far this year, about 600 tons have been brought to the landfill, Hall said. “This could be a big year depending on developmental permits,” she said.
Soil from projects in other parts of the city that are outside of the superfund site are also regarded as hazardous waste because they were built on mine wastes. The W Hotel had to get a state exemption to haul its excavated material to the dump, Hall said. If the Lift 1A projects proceed, they will also likely require an exemption.
Other projects with contaminated soil will also pay the $67.25 per ton fee.
The landfill fee for Smuggler dirt won’t immediately rise. The commissioners approved Hall’s suggestion to give advance warning of the increase. Commission chairwoman Francie Jacober said three months notice on the rate change would be sufficient.
Commissioner Patti Clapper didn’t participate in the discussion because she lives in the superfund site and was instrumental in the delisting battle as a private citizen.
The commissioners also urged Hall to appeal the state’s decision that Smuggler dirt cannot be used as cover for trash. Hall said she would make the call but wasn’t hopeful. She said state officials said they couldn’t justify treating Smuggler dirt differently from other mine waste generated by Aspen projects.
“They’re saying, this is mine tailings, this is how we handle it,” Hall said.
Poschman advised people within the Smuggler Mountain Superfund Site to take the “let sleeping dogs lie” approach and use their excavated material on site to the greatest extent possible whenever they undertake development or redevelopment.