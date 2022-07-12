One year since a group of Aspen residents in the West End asked the city for help managing heavy traffic entering and exiting town via West Smuggler Street — an often-used alternative to Main Street congestion — the neighbors say they are still waiting for action.
The West End Pedestrian Safety Group was created by Aspen residents in early 2021 in an effort to advocate for those who live in the West End. Mike Triplett, who founded the group, said that the heavy, daily traffic along West Smuggler Street has made it difficult for residents to let their kids play outside or walk along the street. He’s also raised some environmental concerns.
While the situation has been deemed a problem for many years, the residents’ group became more vocal after a woman was hit by a vehicle last year.
Triplett said that the city has taken some measures to solve the issue, such as installing two stop signs in the West End to help manage traffic. Triplett said while the group is thankful for that, residents are still hoping to see more action.
“We’re always concerned, given the sheer amount of traffic flowing through there,” Triplett said. “We view [the stop signs] as a positive step … but the group still is involved in paying attention to what Aspen City Council’s going to actually do. They said they’re going to do more, and we’ll hold them accountable to it.”
Triplett added that West End streets did not seem alarmingly busy during the winter months, but now that summer has picked up again, traffic has been heavy almost daily, especially between 3-5 p.m. He said he would like to see more police officers enforcing stop signs and speed limits in the West End along with more efforts to reduce bumper-to-bumper traffic along roads like Smuggler Street and Power Plant Road.
The city of Aspen has been slow to keep the promises it made to the residents, according to Andrea Bryan, an attorney representing the pedestrian group. Early this year, the city said a study was being conducted by a third party and would be completed in the winter months. The city later changed the estimated completion date to “early summer.”
Completion of the study would be followed by an Aspen City Council work session to discuss the results. Bryan and Triplett said they were not aware that a date for the meeting has been set.
“From the safety group’s perspective, the city has not taken any meaningful action to address traffic in the West End to date,” Bryan said. “The safety group eagerly awaits the results of the traffic study and notification from the city regarding the scheduling of council’s work session.”
Pete Rice, deputy city engineer for the city of Aspen, said the work session has been scheduled for Aug. 22. At that time, city staff will present the results of the traffic study, which will include vehicle counts that have been collected over the last several years in the West End.
The study also will include an overview of existing traffic operations in the West End, historical traffic-calming efforts, an assessment of potential traffic-calming measures, an assessment of traffic operations following implementation of successful traffic-calming measures and potential next steps.
“The formal traffic study takes a holistic view of the traffic in the West End neighborhood and exiting town on Power Plant Road,” Rice said. “Following the city council meeting, staff intend to conduct additional outreach to the West End residents for input, collaboration and feedback about the next steps for this project.”
Triplett said while the city has not communicated with him about the work session, he plans to tune into the meeting and follow up with officials.
The pedestrian group has grown to include more than 150 members, many of whom live in the West End or along Power Plant Road. More information about the group can be found at westendpedestriansafetygroup.org.