The growing population of Snowmass Village is forcing Pitkin County to adjust the commissioner district boundaries.
The majority of county commissioners said Tuesday they favor a redistricting option that would remove 306 people from district 4, which includes Snowmass Village, and move them into district 3 and 5. The redistricting would move 137 people from the Wildcat subdivision area and Watson Divide and add them to district 3. Another 169 people from the Gateway subdivision and other areas north of East Sopris Creek would be added to district 5.
County Clerk Ingrid Grueter and her staff determined that option one — redistributing people from district 4 into districts 3 and 5 — would be “least impactful” of three options that were examined.
The redistricting is required to keep the five commissioner districts roughly in balance for population. Colorado statute requires the boundaries be examined after each federal census is performed. There can only be a 5% variation between the most populous and least populous districts. The 2020 census showed a 15% variance.
“The redistricting must be done by September 30,” Grueter told the commissioners Tuesday.
The new boundaries will be in effect for the next commissioner elections in November 2024. Pitkin County is a Home Rule jurisdiction that allows all county residents to vote in each of the five commissioner elections. The district boundaries only come into play in determining who can run in the elections. Candidates must live in the district they are attempting to represent.
Grueter’s staff looked at two other options that were substantially more “ambitious” in shuffling population among the districts to even them out.
“If I were to vote, I would vote for one,” said Commissioner Francie Jacober. Commissioners Greg Poschman and Kelly McNicholas Kury concurred.
Commissioner Steve Child, who represents district 4, objected to option one because it would split up the Snowmass-Capitol Creek Caucus and place it into three different commissioner districts.
“I lost a lot of sleep this weekend because of this,” Child said.
He didn’t want to see his neighborhood “fractured.” Option one could result in too little representation for the caucus from the commissioners or it could result in too much attention from three commissioners, he said.
He proposed looking at a fourth option that would do a better job of keeping district 4 more rural and require shuffling among other districts. That was met with skepticism from the other commissioners in large part because it could trigger another step in the redistricting process. The state statute requires drawing new boundaries with a minimal impact on cities, towns and neighborhoods of interest. If a proposal creates major changes, a redistricting commission must be appointed.
Poschman said he didn’t want to go that route.
“I don’t see the point in trying to second guess the experts with what we’re doing here,” he said.
Poschman said having three commissioners representing the Snowmass-Capitol Creek Caucus would be a “bonus.”
While option one was favored, commission chairwoman Jacober decided to delay formal consideration from April 26 to May 10. That would allow Child to work on details of an alternative proposal, she said, and allow Commissioner Patti Clapper to weigh in. Clapper was on vacation Tuesday.