Snapshots of a great American novelist

The fighter plane’s fuel gauges promised empty tanks soon. The pilot, James Salter, was still a cadet in the Army Air Corps. The training flight had gone wrong. The year was 1945 and Salter was lost somewhere in the starlit night above upstate New York.
The young pilot is reading a training manual by flashlight in the cockpit. The plane’s radio refuses to pick up any signal from the ground. The dark earth below reveals nothing. The thought of ejecting and parachuting to safety occurs to him. Like a ship’s captain, Salter dismisses the idea of abandoning his vessel. He spots an empty expanse, perhaps an open field. He circles it, lower and lower, down to 100 feet.
He commits.
Too late, 20 feet off the ground, the plane’s landing lights reveal a house and the plane speeds after them, crashing into the living room. Shattering glass, the chaos of destruction. Silence.
The house was in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. The family was hosting a party to celebrate the return of a son who had been a POW in Germany when they heard a plane passing low overhead again and again. The family went outside expecting a military salute. Instead, they watched an Army Air Corps plane shear off a wing on a nearby tree and plunge into their house. A few moments later an invincible young cadet climbed down from the cockpit and onto what was left of the front porch. A crowd formed. Salter was shaken but not seriously hurt — he was anointed by fortune, like the princes of myth. That night, he slept at the mayor’s house.
Salter’s survival made him infamous at the academy, popular like a high school basketball captain who scores 10 points, then during a timeout, topples off the bench, drunk. Salter graduated from West Point a few months later.
*****
He was born James Arnold Horowitz in 1925. After West Point he served as a fighter pilot in the Korean War. Under the pen name he later adopted as his legal name, he wrote two novels about his flying experiences, six novels in all. He discovered Aspen in 1959. Salter wrote for film until the industry turned his stomach. His books were met with mixed reviews, middling sales. These are the outlines of the story as it has always been told. James Salter was unknown. He was briefly known. Then he died.
Two years before his death, Salter’s last novel, “All That Is,” was published in 2013 to widespread acclaim. It was as though the last speaker of a forgotten, ancient language had been discovered. The media and literary world rushed to document everything before his passing, to preserve some part of him. They made pilgrimages to his house in Aspen. Salter gave countless interviews. He took on a university fellowship. The reviews were everywhere. The awards. Dozens of articles appeared, with titles like the one in Esquire, “James Salter: The Greatest Writer You’ve Never Read.”
In the photos taken near the end, his eyes are still bright.
I’m writing from memory, of conversations with his children and friends, of emails from his widow, Kay, of all the pages he filled with prose as certain as scripture.
Hemingway said this: “All good books are alike in that they are truer than if they had really happened and after you are finished reading one you will feel that all that happened to you and afterwards it all belongs to you: the good and the bad, the ecstasy, the remorse and sorrow, the people and the places and how the weather was.”
All of Salter’s work is alike in that way, the short stories, a film he made called “Three,” even his memoir, “Burning the Days,” which was written with all the strengths of his fiction.
I have these memories of him, although they are not my own. They’re like stolen snapshots, pocketed from the fridge when the owner’s back was turned.
*****
He was a substitute on the Horace Mann prep school football team. Jack Kerouac, two years ahead of Salter, was the team’s hero. Kerouac was a post-grad student, a “ringer,” who smoked and drank and intrigued his classmates by submitting stories to the school’s literary magazine.
A decade later, a still-unpublished Salter stops before a bookshop window in Pensacola, Florida. Kerouac’s first novel, “The Town and the City,” is on display. A pang of envy pierces Salter. Kerouac had somehow summited already; he’d made it.
We are already breaking one of writing’s cardinal rules, making leaps in time without warning, shifting tenses — as Salter often did, sometimes multiple times on the same page; when necessary within the same paragraph, moving among the worlds of dream, memory and reality.
“A Sport and a Pastime” is an erotic dream and a love letter to France. Published in 1967, it was Salter’s third novel. Along with “Light Years,” Salter believed it would be his legacy.
The book can be summarized simply: A Yale dropout has a love affair with a French shopgirl in post-war, provincial France. The novel’s intimacy is stunning. In it, images emerge from dark rooms. The narrator of “A Sport and a Pastime” says he is a photographer. He observes or maybe he dreams what transpires between an acquaintance, Philip Dean, and Anne-Marie. We are voyeurs. The autumn light slipping between window blinds and dancing on naked bodies. Pure passion, carnal abandon. The silent moments at dinner, before the wine, when conversation is difficult. Perhaps too many smothering hours spent alone together with nothing in common but desire.
The publisher of Salter’s first two novels immediately rejected “A Sport and a Pastime.” Too explicit. Too strange. Others followed suit. A mutual friend connected Salter with George Plimpton, a champion of underappreciated writers and the editor of The Paris Review.
Plimpton called Salter. There was just one problem with the manuscript.
“No truly great book has ever been written in the first person,” said Plimpton.
Silence, while Salter thought, struggling to name a novel to prove Plimpton wrong.
“Well, what about ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’” Salter said at last.
“Ah, of course, I suppose you’re right,” replied Plimpton.
That was the extent of Plimpton’s edits to “A Sport and a Pastime” before The Paris Review published it.
Forty years later a graying Salter is sitting opposite Reynolds Price, a prolific novelist and poet, for more than 50 years an esteemed professor of English at Duke.
Price reads from a well-worn copy of “A Sport and a Pastime” in front of a great, dormant fireplace. As Price nears the book’s ending, the words come out haltingly, choked with emotion.
“I loved hearing you read today,” Salter says. “It reminded me of one of the things I thought I was writing about — which is, there’s only one time you were perfect for loving in life. And, if you miss that time, if you ignore it or pass it by, you’ve really missed something.”
“There’s nothing better about young love since ‘Romeo and Juliet’ than [‘A Sport and a Pastime’],” Price replies.
Salter is overcome. He rises and embraces Price. The old English professor was in the twilight of his life in 2010; a malignant tumor confined him to a wheelchair in 1984.
There’s another story about that book.
This is true. The Modern Library was releasing a new edition of “A Sport and a Pastime” in 1995, acknowledging it as a masterpiece and confirming what a small circle of readers had already long known. A dinner celebrating the republication was being held at a French restaurant in New York.
Salter stops outside the restaurant doors. A limousine pulls up. A bare leg emerges from the backseat, then the rest of a woman appears, dressed for an elegant night out. It’s Anne-Marie, the girl of the novel. They haven’t spoken for years. She doesn’t notice him. Salter watches her walk down the street. Then he enters the restaurant, his editor greets him, and they toast the book that immortalized her.
Salter said nothing of whom he’d seen outside. He simply savored the moment, too divine for any explanation.
*****
Salter visited France for the first time in 1950. It was winter. Paris was indolent, humbled by the war. Salter was predisposed to love by the books and poems he had read. It was like being set up on a date with a beautiful stranger, already known by reputation.
In the 1960s, as a National Guard airman stationed in Europe, Salter drove an elegant blue convertible, like the car Philip Dean drives in “A Sport and a Pastime.” The hotel valets in France treated Salter like a visiting duke.
Many years later, an acquaintance at a dinner party asked Salter what he had seen in military life. There was no answering her then. Afterward he wrote:
“I couldn’t summon it all, the distant places, the comradeship, the idealism, the youth. I couldn’t tell about flying over the islands long ago, seeing them rise in the blue distance wreathed in legend, the ring of white surf around them. [...]
“I couldn’t describe that, or what it was like waiting to take off on missions in Korea, armed, nervous, singing songs to yourself, or the electric jolt that went through you when the MIGs came up. I couldn’t tell about Mahurin being shot down and not a soul seeing him go, or George Davis, or deArmont, who used to jump on a table in the club and recite ‘Gunga Din’ — the drunken pilots thought he was making it up. […]
“Money meant nothing and in a way neither did fame. I couldn’t tell any of that or of the roads along the sea in Honolulu, the dances, the last drinks at the bar, who Harry Thyng was, or Kasler, or the captain’s wife.”
In 1952, Salter was deployed to Korea and stationed near the Yalu River. They called the area “MiG Alley,” the sky there sometimes filling with the enemy planes. American pilots in F-86 Sabre jets outfitted with machine guns dueled 30,000 feet above Korea with Russian pilots in MiGs armed with cannons, the shells “as big around as a drinking glass.” Five kills made an American pilot into an ace. The fifth confirmed one’s courage and greatness. The simple arithmetic deified men.
In Korea, Salter wrote at night and during stolen, solitary moments on base.
Salter’s first novel, “The Hunters,” follows a veteran pilot named Cleve Connell through his deployment in Korea. Connell has a single ambition: to become an ace. But enemy planes and battle continually elude Connell. At last, Connell sacrifices a chance at glory to fly to the aid of another fighter pilot and is upstaged by an arrogant, young ace.
During his deployment, Salter flew over 100 combat missions. He destroyed one enemy plane and damaged another.
After Korea, he still flew. Training squadrons in Europe, gunnery exercises in North Africa. Buzz Aldrin and Salter were in the same squadron for a time. Edward White, too, the first American to walk in space.
Salter was born to the sky, as sailors are to the sea. He felt this to be true. But at 32 years old, Salter answered another calling. He resigned his officer’s commission. He decided “to write or perish.”
The two novels that emerged from Salter’s flying years, “The Hunters” (1956) and “Cassada” (2000), have both spent time on syllabi at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“Cassada” was originally called “The Arm of Flesh” when it was first published in 1961. At the time, Salter was intoxicated by the shifting perspectives and voices of Faulkner’s “As I Lay Dying.” “The Arm of Flesh” was a failed imitation, an experiment gone wrong.
There’s a story about that book. It might be true. Salter was so displeased with “The Arm of Flesh” that shortly after its publication he drove from bookstore to bookstore, buying all the copies he could, filling the trunk of his car.
Years after “The Arm of Flesh” was published, Salter wrote to his friends, asking them to stop lending their copies to others. In the 1990s Salter completely recast the book, revising it line by line before allowing it to be republished as “Cassada,” the name of its protagonist.
*****
Salter at work in his West End Aspen home. There are notes, papers everywhere, his work in progress taking over every flat surface in the house. The handwritten pages are dense with corrections, emendations, lines crossed out and rearranged. There was a necessity for quiet in and around the house, observed by the four children of his first marriage, then by the son of Salter’s second marriage, born in 1985 when Salter was 60 years old.
Salter was a meticulous writer, printing by hand, rather than scribbling cursive. When his eldest son wrote letters from boarding school, Salter could not resist including edits and gentle suggestions for improvement with his replies. He wrote beautiful letters to his children, briefly skimming along the surface of the day to day, before diving in to more serious matters of life, what really interested him.
The letter appeared in Salter’s Aspen mailbox on Dec. 24, 1969. It was signed, “Robert Phelps, New York.” Phelps was a book reviewer, a literary biographer and the author of a novel, “Heroes and Orators.” He was also a true believer, a holder of pure faith in literature. His letter to Salter expressed a knowing admiration for “A Sport and a Pastime” and the recently released “Three” which Phelps had seen in a Manhattan movie theater.
Salter wrote and directed “Three.” The film was based on a short story by Irwin Shaw, who had been Salter’s Virgil in Paris for a time, guiding him through the literary world. He opened doors for Salter. Shaw had been disappointed by the quiet, contemplative film. “Three” was not well-received by moviegoers either. But Phelps recognized “Three” for what it was: A painting in motion. Nearly anyone who has spent a few aimless weeks or months of youth in France or Spain will recognize “Three” as an authentic film.
“I don’t know which I feel more strongly: respect or envy,” wrote Phelps. “I have no idea where you are, here or abroad, but if you’re ever in town, I’d like to buy you a drink and ply you with questions.”
Salter and Phelps met for dinner in Manhattan a few weeks later. They were instantly drawn to one another’s company.
Phelps was the better read of the two men, but he wore his erudition lightly, which Salter admired. Before Phelps, Salter had formed his literary tastes in isolation, hacking a path through the wilderness. Phelps guided Salter’s literary studies, introducing him to the work of the great Russian writer Isaac Babel. It was Babel who said, “No iron can pierce the human heart with as much force as a period put in just the right place.” And it was Babel, shortly before his execution by a Stalinist firing squad, who said, “I am asking for only one thing — let me finish my work.”
Babel’s “Red Cavalry” entered Salter’s personal canon. Babel, like Salter, was a warrior-writer, precise, economical with his prose and a tireless reviser.
Salter and Phelps traded stories, gossip, reading notes, heartbreaks and triumphs in letters and life until Phelps’ death in 1989 due to Parkinson’s. A portion of the two men’s letters was collected in “Memorable Days” (2010).
It has been said that Salter and Phelps were literary soulmates.
*****
Salter and his first wife, Ann Altemus, divorced in 1975. “Light Years,” his novel about a disintegrating upper-middle-class marriage was published that year. Salter maintained the marriage depicted was not his own. It belonged to friends, the Rosenthals, who read the book and recognized themselves by word and gesture.
Salter carried a notebook in a chest pocket. He made notes frequently, throughout the day. Something that caught his eye, a piece of dialogue. He was suspicious of writers who claimed to make it all up. The true fiction comes from life. “We know that most great novels and stories … come from perfect knowledge and close observation,” he said.
In his memoir, “Burning the Days,” Salter describes his first marriage as something close to arranged.
In 1946, Salter, 21 and single, was stationed in Hawaii. He flew transport planes. And he fell in love with the wife of another officer. Paula is not her name but it is what we will call her. Salter and Paula quoted F. Scott Fitzgerald to one another and questioned the fates in dark movie theaters. Only honor kept them apart. Salter trusted her judgment, and her appraisal of himself. Paula found someone she believed would be perfect for him, someone “who would not be a threat to her.”
The reviews of “Light Years” were not kind. Within a month, two critics for the New York Times savaged the book. The first, Anatole Broyard, snidely picked apart the novel, even finding fault with the characters’ names: Viri, Nedra, Franca, Jivan, Nile, Arnaud.
A desolate Salter wrote to Phelps for consolation, then sent a brief note to Broyard.
“I read your review. Come on. Anatole?”
Today, the critics have been forgotten. “Light Years” is a prose poem, a slideshow of domestic bliss and fragility, harrowing in its beautiful description of something so tragic: the loss of love. There are sentences in “Light Years” that stun poets; lesser writers read its lines and consider renouncing the craft. It is a book that inspires devotion. A woman once showed Salter a tattoo that she had done on her finger, where a wedding ring might have been worn. “Inimitable,” it said. The word and its use had pierced her when she read “Light Years.” In some readers’ houses, copies of “Light Years” framed under glass hang on the wall.
“Light Years” sold 7,000 copies before being remaindered.
*****
When his military life was well behind him, Salter liked to tell stories about West Point — the noble failures, the dignity of those who graduated dead last in their class, like Custer. He admired those he said had the courage to quit or the pride to stand by a gesture of defiance rather than submit to the blind discipline of military life.
Salter was accepted to Stanford, but his father had been a cadet at West Point, had graduated first in his class. A tacit challenge, an expectation was passed down. Buried in a closet was an officer’s saber, the father’s name engraved on the scabbard.
“Seventeen, vain, and spoiled by poems, I prepared to enter a remote West Point. I would succeed there, it was hoped, as he had.”
Salter did not distinguish himself. Demerits and punishments fell upon him. He was ill-prepared for the rigor, randomness and cruelty that freshmen suffered. He wrapped himself in words, silently reciting lines of poetry to pass the periods of hazing.
Eventually, West Point remolded him. The academy was a forge. Salter retained God, but abandoned Judaism. He left the Point with faith in honor and truth, the supreme virtues. And stories. ...
*****
Robert Redford sits across the table from James Salter. The restaurant is in Grenoble, tucked into the Alps of France. Athletes and spectators of the 1968 Winter Olympics fill the restaurant, among them members of the U.S. ski team. Redford and Salter are studying them, seeking a suitable model for the character Redford will play in the ski-racing film Salter is writing.
Salter suggests Billy Kidd, the tough, dark-haired leader of the team.
No, Redford says. He nods toward a U.S. skier at another table, Spider Sabich, relatively unproven, then most famous for a series of broken legs. Sabich was from California, like Redford, and had golden blond hair.
Sabich?
Yes, Redford says. When I was that age I was just like him.
“Downhill Racer” (1969) was a success. Critics praised the minimalist script and the filming techniques borrowed from documentary that summoned the intensity of ski racing to the screen. Above all, the film asks, what good is winning?
A few years later Redford wanted to make another film, this time about an enigmatic mountain climber. Salter was not a climber but admired the lives of mountaineers, their monastic dedication. Salter threw himself into the sport. He climbed with legends — Tom Frost, Royal Robbins. The latter is a brand name now. Salter found his limits in a bivouac suspended on the face of Long’s Peak near Boulder, on a climb with Frost. Salter promised himself that if he somehow got down, he’d “be good.”
Of course the film was never made. Salter said in a 2011 interview, “there’s a great deal of waste in filmmaking ... a waste of time ... worst of all a waste of writing.” Salter had a handful of other films produced — footnotes in the careers of Donald Sutherland, Anouk Aimee and Omar Sharif. “I’ve always rejected the idea of actor as hero, and no intimacy has changed that. Actors are idols. Heroes are those with something at stake,” wrote Salter.
With the encouragement of his editor, Salter transformed the script into a novel, “Solo Faces.” Climbers recognize the book’s truth. A man obsessed with the mountains. He is a good climber, but not a great one. In the French Alps, Vernon Rand’s daring ascents sign his name onto the roll of climbing legends. Clear, concise, stark as snow-capped peaks against blue sky, “Solo Faces” has been called “the best book ever written about outdoor life.”
*****
Salter performs a father’s duty. With an upside down drinking glass, he corrals a spider that had the good fortune to invade the Salters’ Aspen home. Salter slides a piece of paper beneath the glass in order to carry the creature outside. The deaths of animals pained him.
There is another life, one lived on lazy Sunday afternoons. On a grassy field in Aspen, Salter, middle-aged, is crouched on one knee. A ring of children jostling to look over his shoulder. He draws pass patterns on his palm. One goes deep, another will run a post, a curl and so on. He flings passes to his children and to their friends. The dinner hour steals away gridiron warriors until there’s no longer enough for teams and the low-slanting autumn sun is blinding.
During the winters in Aspen, Salter lived in ski pants. When the snow was good, the hard work of writing and revision was suspended. He and his children ate packed lunches on Aspen Mountain or at Highlands between runs.
Salter didn’t learn to ski until he was in his 30s. He made his first turns in Europe in the mid-1950s. Forever after, he told the story of how his first pair of ski boots was made, at a hotel in the Austrian Alps. The first night, after checking in, there was a knock at the hotel room door. An old cobbler entered, traced Salter’s feet on kraft paper, and then was gone. The next morning, outside Salter’s hotel room sat a pair of leather ski boots, perfectly fitted.
Until he suffered a broken leg at Snowmass, Salter skied hard well into his 80s, eventually preferring Tiehack after decades on Highlands and Aspen Mountain. There were countless laps on Corkscrew Gully, Jackpot and Last Dollar. There was the time Lorenzo Semple Jr. grew so frustrated with his hard-charging friend that Semple skied into the trees near Robinson’s on Highlands and hid from Salter — anything to avoid another mogul run. Salter knew the days when you could ski off Ajax and down Aspen’s streets to the Hotel Jerome bar.
It was a point of pride for Salter to be the last one off the mountain.
*****
There’s so much I’m leaving out, the beautiful book of meals and days Salter wrote with his second wife, Kay. The dinner parties. The collections of short stories. Peter Matthiessen. Flying an F-16 in his later years, the joy. The former king of Egypt’s mistress. Irwin Shaw.
I want to tell you so much more — about agape, the word the ancient Greeks used for love to distinguish it from eros, about Salter’s sudden shifts from third person to first person, about the book that changed my life and driving hours to buy the other books by Salter I had not read. I want to tell you so much more, but I am afraid to try your patience. Maybe we will meet one day at the Jerome or some other bar, and I will tell you all I know and maybe my listener’s eyes will not grow indifferent soon and scan the room, waiting for the moment when we will return to more tangible things. Maybe.
Salter wrote: “Somewhere the ancient clerks, amid stacks of faint interest to them, are sorting literary reputations. The work goes on endlessly and without haste. There are names passed over and names revered, names of heroes and of those long thought to be, names of every sort and level of importance.”
Salter was writing about Shaw, who wrote bestsellers and whose plays once filled theaters. He introduced Hemingway to the woman who would become Hemingway’s fourth wife. And Shaw introduced Salter to Europe, to life as it should be lived.
The great sorting of names, including Salter’s, never ceases. New knives are stamped, approved and sharpened every few decades by the academy, the better with which to carve up great writers. Salter will survive intact, though. He is indelible. Surrounded by a phalanx of writers and readers closing ranks around a fallen hero whose body cannot be allowed into enemy hands. The proper rites must be performed, an anointing before the pyre. Then, a small cult of acolytes will keep the memory alive, telling stories of brave deeds, battles won, fears conquered and great books written ... until the name departs the past and enters into legend.