Far from deterred by the uncertainties of a winter season amid a pandemic, Jayma Cardoso is as motivated as ever to return to Aspen through her Snow Lodge concept.
In fact, in some ways, it’s fitting for the sister property of Montauk’s renowned The Surf Lodge to open a second iteration at a time when the collective focus has necessarily turned to health.
“From the beginning, wellness has been a focus and key pillar at our properties; now more than ever, I want to continue that,” Cardoso said in a statement.
To that end, chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will bring his international reputation and plant-based cuisine to The Snow Lodge via abcV, an exclusively vegetarian and vegan restaurant that will occupy the space at 501 Dean St. beginning Dec. 15.
“Plant-based, sustainable, artisanal, and organic whenever possible, abcV employs locally and globally sourced ingredients from small and family farms,” a press release announcing the concept explained.
Indeed, Cardoso — who also founded The Surf Lodge in 2008 in the Hamptons before bringing a winterized version to Aspen more than a decade later — expressed a desire to bring the harvests of Roaring Fork Valley farms to abcV.
“I am completely honored to collaborate with Jean-Georges, Chef Neal Harden, and the abcV team in our Aspen endeavor. I look forward to once again joining such a special community, presenting a newly designed indoor and outdoor space, and serving our guests the finest plant-based dishes, using local Aspen ingredients wherever possible,” she said Friday.
As for Jean-Georges, who grew up skiing throughout Europe, Aspen is an ideal locale for his restaurant concept.
“Growing up in Alsace, France, skiing and the mountains have always been a big part of my life, so Aspen is very much reminiscent of home for me,” he said in a statement. “The Snow Lodge has elevated the après-ski experience and I am delighted to bring abcV to such a special place.”
Neal Harden will serve as the executive chef and oversee the menu, though Jean-Gorges also has several appearances booked throughout the season, public health conditions allowing. The Snow Lodge and abcV will offer morning and afternoon seatings, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively, with dinner served nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
While The Snow Lodge made its mark in the après scene last year even in an unexpectedly shortened season, bringing such musical acts as The Chainsmokers and St. Lucia to the base of Aspen Mountain, the 2020-21 season will be decidedly lower key in compliance with public health orders and safety concerns.
That doesn’t mean, however, that the experience will be muted, Cardosa emphasized through her company’s press release.
“The Snow Lodge will continue spearheading its unparalleled programming, including wellness activations, curated pop-ups, and world-class music acts on their outdoor stage, while abc restaurants will oversee all food and beverage operations,” it reads.
Notable interior designer Robert McKinley, who co-founded and designed The Surf Lodge, has been enlisted to transform the interior and exterior spaces of The Snow Lodge.