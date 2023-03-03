Aspen will have to wait one more day to officially host a FIS World Cup race.
After 24 racers on Friday in the first of two downhill events, adverse weather conditions caused the race jury to officially cancel the race.
The event did not get through 30 racers, the mark required for the race results to go official. As a result, Norway’s Adrian Smiseth Sejersted was stripped of his first FIS gold medal. Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr and American Ryan Cochran-Siegle were in silver and bronze positions, respectively, at the time of the cancellation.
“It kind of skied how you would expect when I ran,” Cochran-Siegle said after his run, before the race was called off. “I think conditions have changed a lot, so I think it’s a very different race now with changing wind and light. As skiers you want a fair race. I don’t know if that’s really the case at this point.”
Conditions started favorably, with a clear course and partly cloudy skies for the first batch of racers. A course worker had a crash ahead of Canada’s James Crawford in the eighth spot, causing a short delay. All the while, the weather clock started to click. Snow started to fall and many athletes reached the finish line and could do nothing but shrug as a result.
Among them was Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, a favorite to win the race. He wound up in sixth before the race ended.
“It was sunny when we started and now it’s a snowstorm,” Kilde said. “For me, it’s an outside sport. It’s part of the game. We can’t do much about that. The course was in great shape, it's just windy.”
Another favorite, No. 1-ranked Marco Odermatt of Switzerland, finished 14th.
Kilde said the wind blew up the hill, which put a drag on the later athletes.
The top five finishers of the event all within the first seven runs, with Kriechmayr going seventh. Sejersted was the first racer of the day.
For Sejersted and Cochran-Siegle, the cancellation pulled their first podiums of the season.
Weather also canceled the racers’ first training day on Wednesday.
The second downhill event is scheduled to start on Saturday at 11 a.m. with weather.gov forecasting a partly sunny day.