The falling snow played a role in the first event of the second day at X Games, keeping the men’s ski Slopestyle skiers from full-on sending it.
For gold winner Colby Stevenson, it came down to setting a foundation with his first run, getting a competitive score on the board. From there, it was OK to start experimenting with the bigger stuff as the progressive runs through the course cleared off some of the buildup.
Stevenson, of Park City, Utah, stuck his first two runs punctuated by a 1620 on the final big jump.
“It’s a fun challenge. Obviously we want perfect weather for our competition but you don’t always get it,” Stevenson said. “You’ve just got to do it strategically and it was nice to get four runs. Most events you only get two.”
According to Aspen Skiing Co., X Games host site Buttermilk received 5 inches of snow over the past 24 hours, behind its three sister mountains but enough to encourage a slight delay in Friday night’s men’s snowboard SuperPipe.
Weather.gov expected snowfall to continue until around 5 p.m. with an additional inch or two falling in the afternoon.
Stevenson and some of his competitors got some practice with the conditions a week ago in Laax, Switzerland. For Saturday’s victor, it was a teaching moment.
“In Laax last week, I thought I had speed and I went for my bigger trick run and I knuckled and I ended up not doing well. I was remembering that, came out here and put down my first run a little more mellow but it got the momentum going,” Stevenson said. “That’s the strategy thing. The older you get, the more you realize when to send it and when not to. Last week I could’ve hurt myself because I felt slow and still sent it anyway.”
It was Stevenson’s third X Games gold. He won the Knuckle Huck and Slopestyle in 2020.
Joining him on the podium was Mac Forehand winning his second X Games silver and Ferdinand Dahl taking his second X Games bronze.
Today's schedule
Women’s snowboard SuperPipe starts at 1:30 p.m. today, followed by women’s ski SuperPipe featuring Basalt native Hanna Faulhaber at 5 p.m., women’s snowboard Big Air at 6:15 p.m. and men’s snowboard Big Air at 8 p.m.