The Krabloonik dog-sledding operation and Snowmass Village won’t be clawing it out in court over a lease dispute if town officeholders bless a settlement agreement next week.
The Snowmass Town Council is scheduled to review and either approve or deny the agreement at their meeting set for Monday, according to lawyer Jeffrey Conklin of Karp Neu Hanlon PC, which is representing the town in the dispute.
Filings in the case were scant on details of the agreement, subject to town council’s approval; however, the agreement notice filed June 23 says that parties agreed to the issuance of a “writ of restitution” — which is legal speak for an eviction notice — that will be on hold “pending completion of the terms of the settlement agreement,” which implies that an eviction is imminent.
The deal was negotiated ahead of a possession hearing scheduled for July 5-7 to determine whether landlord Snowmass Village could evict the kennel and restaurant on grounds that the business violated best-practices terms of the lease by neglecting and mistreating the Alaskan husky sled dogs in 2022. Snowmass began out-of-court eviction efforts last year, but the Krabloonik operation stayed put, prompting the town to take the dispute to Pitkin County District Court.
Conklin and Dan Phillips, who co-owns Krabloonik with his wife, declined last week to discuss terms of the deal and what it means for the future of the sledding business.
“We’ve agreed to a settlement agreement in principle and that requires approval of town council, so town council will be considering it at its July 10 meeting, so in order to cancel the hearing next week we were required to notice the court of that settlement,” Conklin said.
Reached Monday, Town Manager Clint Kinney declined to comment about the deal with Krabloonik but said it was agreed to by both sides.
With the settlement pending, Snowmass and Krabloonik agreed to suspend their court actions: the town’s eviction complaint against Krabloonik, and Krabloonik’s lawsuit against the town that seeks a declaratory judgment that the operation did not violate the lease and that the town council cannot violate its property rights. The town’s eviction complaint was filed in November, followed by Krabloonik’s suit in December. The cases were consolidated in January.
Krabloonik’s existing lease with the town runs through Sept. 25, 2026, with three 10-year options to renew at $200 per lease period, according to court documents.
The Phillips bought the Krabloonik operations, which includes a fine-dining restaurant, in 2014 and opened it in June 2015. It has operated since 1976 at 4250 Divide Road near the Campground section of Snowmass Ski Area.
Animal activists and whistle-blowing employees have called out Krabloonik for its treatment of huskies over its decades of operation. A best-practices review committee formed in 2015 was charged with designing policies Krabloonik was required to follow to stay in compliance with its lease.
Krabloonik ownership, through court pleadings, has argued that activists were pressuring the town to evict the business on unwarranted allegations.
The eviction battle came on the heels of the committee’s June presentation to the town council that claimed Krabloonik was not following the best practices, leading the town to notify the Phillips that they had violated terms of the lease, and later prompting it to begin eviction proceedings.