If Snowmass Village were to try and salvage any event in the era of COVID-19, it should be the town’s longstanding and iconic balloon festival.
At least, this is how the town’s tourism group sees it, which is why the 45th annual festival returns — albeit in a modified, drive-in format — today through Sunday.
“Obviously, the easiest thing to do is to just cancel the event, because it’s really challenging no matter how you put it on,” Snowmass Tourism events manager Julie Hardman said via phone Thursday. “But it being the 45th anniversary and one of Snowmass’ hallmark events, we just felt like the balloon festival should be the one event we should try to pull off. And since we could incorporate the drive-in concept, it’s seemed to work.”
Rather than hosting the traditional festival at Town Park, the public is invited to watch the spectacle of brightly colored balloons paint Snowmass’ skyline from various vantage points 7-10 a.m. today through Sunday. Snowmass Tourism is encouraging folks to either register to watch the show from a limited number of parking lots and streets around the village or to go for a hike or bike ride and observe from a local trail.
“It’s such a visual event [and] there’s so many cool opportunities to make it happen,” Hardman said. “Of course, it’s unfortunate we can’t do the festival area, but we figured the balloons are the attraction, so we can still make it happen without that festival atmosphere.”
Per Pitkin County’s public health guidelines, a maximum of 250 vehicles — equaling about 100 in the parking lot at Town Park and 150 along Brush Creek Road — can register per day. As of Thursday afternoon, Saturday’s show was sold out and Sunday was well on its way at about 240.
Passengers are required to remain in their vehicles within the designated event parking areas. Sitting in a truck bed is allowed but standing or sitting in chairs next to the vehicle is prohibited. KSPN will be on-site to relay balloon festival announcements. The audio will be transmitted via FM radio to vehicles in the designated parking areas. More station information will be provided at check-in.
For those looking to experience the festival from the trails, free parking is available at the Brush Creek Park and Ride, the Snowmass Rodeo Lot, the Tom Blake Trailhead, Little Red Schoolhouse, the Snowmass Mall and the Base Village Parking Garage. Snowmass Tourism noted in a statement that these lots are strictly for day use and that people should not park and sit in their cars to watch the balloons. More information on parking and a list of the best trails to observe the show can be found at gosnowmass.com.
Another notable change to this year’s balloon festival is the absence of volunteers, who play an integral role in realizing the event.
“It’s definitely tricky with no volunteers because they become part of the crew,” Hardman said. A balloon crew typically consists of four to six people.
To help fill this void, the 2020 event is BYOC (bring your own crew). As a result, event organizers this year are expecting an additional 200 crewmembers.
Hardman said that “everyone so far has been really understanding under the circumstances.”
Also unlike years’ past, the only people allowed to fly in the balloon are the pilot and crew members. Previously, around 50 volunteers, members of the media and people who bought the experience as an auction item rode in the balloons. But social distancing in a tiny wicker basket is next to impossible.
While it is difficult to quantify how many attendees traditionally participate in the balloon festival because it is a free event, Hardman estimated that it attracted about 2,000 people per day.
One aspect of the festival that lives on is on the night glow show, which is from 7:30-8:30 p.m. tonight. This year’s night glow will take place around the Snowmass golf course and neighboring locations, with the balloons set up on the driving range and adjacent to the course. Spectators can view the show from inside their cars by driving around the golf course via Brush Creek Road, Owl Creek Road and Highline Road.
Attendees must loop around the golf course in their vehicles to catch the balloons as they glow. The pilots will light the balloons up to music, with the playlist streaming in real time on KSPN. Attendees may also watch the show from local trails but headlamps and reflectors are encouraged. Registration is not required for the night glow.
Hardman said Snowmass’ events team looked to its experiences this summer — including drive-in movies and a concert — in order to plot the revised festival.
“We obviously put a lot of thought into this, and throughout the summer, we’ve had a lot of trial-and-errors with our events, trying to see what will stick and what will work and what feels good and comfortable under the public health order,” Hardman said. “We learned a lot with the drive-in and we feel really comfortable with that concept. That’s the one way that we [could] make the balloon festival happen."