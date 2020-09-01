As the Snowmass Village Town Council works its way through the current minor amendment for Base Village, it’s easy to think of the ski area base development as a collection of residential and commercial buildings and businesses that arrived following approval from the local government in 2004 that was followed by a referendum vote in early 2005.
But the changes came in fits and starts since the project was first introduced nearly 20 years ago. Those include: $85 million in on-mountain improvements, such as the Elk Camp Gondola and Village Express six-person chairlift; development of the Elk Camp Meadows beginner park; and expanded summer activities in Lost Forest like the zip line, mountain coaster and miles of new biking trails. Off mountain, the children’s Adventure Center and a new medical clinic have provided needed services for guests and residents.
One of the original reasons behind Base Village was to increase skier numbers, and in looking at how many people have visited the four area mountains over the last 16 years, those numbers look positive.
In 2018-19, the Aspen Skiing Co. topped a 21-year-old record for ski and snowboard visits, according to vice president of communications Jeff Hanle. SkiCo logged more than 1.55 million visits at Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Snowmass and Buttermilk. Snowmass’ prior best season was 882,000 in the 1997-98 season.
While not all of the increase was due to Snowmass, winter numbers until the March closure related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and of late, were continuing to show positive growth. Summer business also has increased because of added attractions, many of which are lift–served.
“With Base Village moving toward completion, Snowmass can now compete with any resort community in the country offering a full, year-round mountain vacation experience,” said Mike Kaplan, president and CEO of SkiCo.
“With the accelerated completion of many of our on-mountain improvements, and now the broad scope of amenities in the village, Snowmass hits on all cylinders,” he said, adding, “Snowmass has come into its own.”
So now might be a good time to compare what was approved for Base Village in 2004, with what has been currently constructed. It may also be time to consider how the idea developed into a reality that is still good or bad, depending upon who is doing the looking.
Why was Base Village developed?
"I think it was really competition. I think we looked at what was occurring in the marketplace, and saw that Snowmass was bleeding market share to Beaver Creek," said Bill Kane, SkiCo planning director in the late-1990s, who is now the mayor of Basalt.
“Beaver Creek was supplanting Snowmass as the premier family ski option, and they were opening more intermediate terrain with grooming and snowmaking. So both the steak and the sizzle had to be improved,” he said.
Snowmass’ loss of market share and the need for Base Village was a key contention by SkiCo owner Jim Crown in 2005 just before the referendum on whether to allow Base Village to go forward.
Bob Purvis was a member of the Snowmass Village Town Council from 2002-04 when the planning for Base Village was underway and the council was tasked with reviewing those plans with SkiCo and its first development partner, Intrawest.
“The original idea was twofold,” Purvis explained. “It was to look at the future and the evolution of the skiing industry and to say that while we (Snowmass) had been stagnant, the industry was moving forward and changing.
“One of the things we discovered when we looked at each other in the late-1990s/early-2000s was, ‘who amongst us knows what to do about creating a competitive resort for the future?’ And the council said as a whole, ‘none of us do’ … so we went out and toured other resorts.”
They toured Colorado and Utah resorts, noting everything from building sizes to concessions and commercial operations to parking.
They also noted other base developments like Aspen Highlands, which was consistently reduced during the review process to the point where it became difficult for any commercial businesses to survive because of the lack of bed base.
“At the end of the day, the planning word was only to build it as big as we need," said Bill Boineau, former mayor of Snowmass and a town council member during the time the base area project was being reviewed and approved.
“"We knew that it might be bigger than what we wanted, and that things would change over time, but we felt we needed to take a stab at finding an appropriate building partner with [SkiCo].”
What was developed?
After multiple years of planning and a long review process by the town council, Base Village was approved in October 2004. Approximately 64,000 square feet of commercial space along with 640,000 square feet of residential space, two hotels, new restaurants and a new children's center were approved to be developed in more than a dozen buildings at the bottom of the ski area’s Fanny Hill.
Not everyone was pleased. A referendum vote in early 2005 was controversial and close, but the vote failed, and Base Village was allowed to move forward.
Almost immediately, the project was stopped because of legal action against its 404 water permit with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Section 404 of the Clean Water Act establishes programs to regulate the discharge of dredged or fill material into the waters of the United States, including wetlands, and there were wetlands and Brush Creek running along the edge of the proposed Base Village development.
After nearly a year of making its way through the Army Corps’ review process, the legal action was dismissed and Base Village was again allowed to go forward only to be stopped a couple of years later because of the Great Recession in 2008. As many have noted, that lost year contributed to the half-finished buildings in the front of Base Village — remaining in that state for nearly a decade.
For the overall look and design of the buildings, Intrawest engaged multiple architectural firms and the services of Eldon Beck, a resort designer who previously worked with Disney, to provide story backgrounds to the proposed different buildings in Base Village.
In Beck’s vision, Building 7, the reception center and entryway to the parking garage, had a past story that reflected the early days of Snowmass and the Brush Creek Valley: “The site for Building 7 has had an interesting history. In early ranch days it might have been a grain and hay storage building and general store. ...Because of the location beside the stream, the storage building was replaced by a fairly large mill, a simple and classic mill structure with a base of boulders and stone from the site.”
Said Kane: “I have to say, honestly, that I don’t think anybody would argue that’s come off in any convincing way. I think the buildings are pretty much traditional modern Alpine, multifamily buildings.”
Kane described the original architectural design for the entire Base Village as “parkitecture,” a style of architecture that developed in the early and middle 20th century in the U.S. National Park Service in order to create buildings that harmonized with the natural environment.
“That style of architecture just got worn out and I think people were looking for simpler, cleaner, fresher approaches,” Kane said.
This is a point that Andy Guinon, managing partner for East-West Partners, made before the Snowmass Village Planning Commission with the current Base Village amendment. Gunion noted that the development team wants to vary the look of some of the buildings away from what was envisioned 16-20 years ago.
Both Buildings 7 and 8 have become taller since the original approval in 2004. In 2015, the Snowmass Town Council approved an amendment to the original Base Village approvals (Ordinance 9 of 2015) that approved an increase of 11 feet in height for Building 7 and an increase of 12 feet, 6 inches for Building 8.
“Hayden and Capital Peak suited the original vision of mass, scale and the style of architecture that was in the original spirit of the ski resort kind of look of its day,” Purvis said. “Now, if you look at Buildings 7 and 8, they have become more modern in their look than even the Viceroy. They are shinier with more glass, much more metal and extruded trim work, that sort of thing.”
Purvis also pointed out that one reason the buildings are slightly higher is because the modern buyer is different from the 2004 buyer.
In Purvis' opinion, the purchasers now want taller ceilings rather than the ceilings originally designed for Buildings 7 and 8 or the 8-foot ceilings found in many of the older development projects around Snowmass.
According to the Slifer, Smith, Frampton team, the ceilings in One Snowmass (Building 8) do vary and range from 10-20 feet high.
Tax collections since 2004
Two of the stated reasons for developing Base Village were to create restaurants and nightlife that would keep people in Snowmass rather than having them leave en masse for Aspen every night. Another goal was to increase local business in the shoulder seasons.
“We did a lot of studies to figure out what kind of models we should be looking at for the commercial space and the rents and what that might generate in sales taxes, and what our community might support for its size,” Boineau said.
When Base Village was approved in 2004, it was thought that many of the businesses on the aging Snowmass Mall (which was being reviewed for redevelopment then) might move down to Base Village and purchase their spaces.
That never happened for a number of reasons, including how it was cost-prohibitive for businesses to move from the mall to Base Village. Also, Base Village commercial spaces became leased rather than purchased by the local businesses.
Another reason some businesses didn’t move is that one of the original components of the 2004 approval gave SkiCo total dominance in Base Village for skier-related rentals, and as a result, none of the other ski rental businesses on the mall were able to move down and compete.
But looking at tax figures for Snowmass Village over the years — with information provided by Marianne Rakowski, finance director for the town — one can see a steady increase after the development of Base Village (except during the Great Recession years).
In 2004, when Base Village was approved, the total town sales tax for the general fund was $1,085,211.36. By 2008 it had increased to $1,391,204.57. By 2017, that number had increased to $1,949,298.44 and by 2019 before the pandemic hit, that year-end number was $2,436,568.48.
Local real estate
A final comparison is a look at real estate numbers over the years. While there has been a recent explosion of high-end real estate purchases over the last few months as many city dwellers look to escape cities for smaller places like Aspen and Snowmass, many condo units are still recovering from the drop in prices they experienced during the economic downturn and its after-effects.
However, in Base Village the average sold price per square foot for Capitol Peak and Hayden Lodge in 2008-09 was $1,137 per square foot. The current average sold price per square foot for Buildings 7 and 8, according to Steve Harriage, director of sales for Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate is $1,567, an increase of $430 per square foot.
Not everything went as planned
As Base Village has matured and more buildings were added to the development, not everything that was approved in 2004 worked out as planned.
Two items that have received continued discussion over the last 16 years are the original aquacenter that was planned with the development, and the two metro districts that were established as part of the development to pay for some of the basic infrastructure and continuing maintenance costs.
The aquacenter was never built, in part because the town developed a recreation center and pool at Town Park and there was a reluctance to have a competing facility.
The other factor: Past developers decided to wait on creating an aquacenter. The water feature is now being discussed as part of the current minor amendment making its way through the town council’s approval process.
Base Village metro districts continue to be a sore subject for some of the homeowners in the Hayden and Capitol Peak Lodge properties, as they feel that they have been unjustly taxed over the years for assets like the aquacenter that were never built and some of the other infrastructure that is utilized by the general public.
While the basic numbers for Base Village — such as the number of units and overall square footage — have not changed significantly since the 2004 approval, some buildings have grown taller, some buildings have been proposed to be moved, and neighbors believe those changes significantly impact their views and livability.
It is now up to the town’s elected officials to weigh in on those changes as they review the Base Village application that is before them.