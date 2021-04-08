Electric Pass

Ellen McCready, the project manager with East West Partners for Electric Pass Lodge, is pictured Tuesday in Snowmass Base Village during the lodge’s groundbreaking. The property is touted as being powered 100% by renewable energy.

 Ross Daniels/Special to the Aspen Daily News

An official groundbreaking was held Tuesday in Snowmass Base Village for the Electric Pass Lodge, which is designed to be 100% powered by renewable energy. The building in the Snowmass base area includes 53 ski-in/ski-out residences that are for-sale products.

Reservations started in late January and the Electric Pass Lodge is about 37% sold out, according to a project spokesperson.

“East West Partners is raising the bar on sustainability,” said Ellen McCready, the project manager for the Electric Pass Lodge, on Tuesday. “ This building is ultra-efficient and they are taking a leadership position with climate change and to protect our snow,” she said. “Sustainability is a luxury value.”

Rana Dershowitz represented Aspen Skiing Co. during the groundbreaking, which was held on a brisk April day.

“The transformation of Base Village for Snowmass has been wonderful,” according to a statement from Dershowitz provided by the development team. “There is alignment of values, vision and engagement.”

Said to be Scandinavian-inspired residences, the two- and three-bedroom units start at $1.4 million and include access to private amenities like a village pool complex. Construction is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2023.

