An official groundbreaking was held Tuesday in Snowmass Base Village for the Electric Pass Lodge, which is designed to be 100% powered by renewable energy. The building in the Snowmass base area includes 53 ski-in/ski-out residences that are for-sale products.
Reservations started in late January and the Electric Pass Lodge is about 37% sold out, according to a project spokesperson.
“East West Partners is raising the bar on sustainability,” said Ellen McCready, the project manager for the Electric Pass Lodge, on Tuesday. “ This building is ultra-efficient and they are taking a leadership position with climate change and to protect our snow,” she said. “Sustainability is a luxury value.”
Rana Dershowitz represented Aspen Skiing Co. during the groundbreaking, which was held on a brisk April day.
“The transformation of Base Village for Snowmass has been wonderful,” according to a statement from Dershowitz provided by the development team. “There is alignment of values, vision and engagement.”
Said to be Scandinavian-inspired residences, the two- and three-bedroom units start at $1.4 million and include access to private amenities like a village pool complex. Construction is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2023.