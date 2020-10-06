Editor’s note: The Snowmass Village Town Council race has attracted five candidates vying for two seats: Gray Warr, Alyssa Shenk, Matthew Owens, Jeff Kremer and Tom Fridstein. In this, the second of a three-part series, special events in this new world, the pace of Snowmass development and workforce housing take center stage.
Name: Gray Warr
Occupation: Snowmass Ski School Adult Alpine Program Coordinator
Political experience: None
Years in Snowmass Village: Eight
Aspen Daily News: Does the town need to rethink Snowmass events in our new world?
Gray Warr: I believe the events that take place in Snowmass are what make Snowmass a unique, fun, family friendly environment. What would Snowmass be without the balloon festival? I feel events should continue to take place in Snowmass. In the age of COVID-19 we should adhere to all public safety guidelines and may have to reduce population attendance, but the show should go on.
ADN: How much new workforce housing would you support in Snowmass? Where do you suggest it be located?
GW: Currently in Snowmass there are over 100 people on the waitlist for rental properties. The town of Snowmass Village has a master plan to increase the affordable housing by 200 units and they have selected several areas to accommodate this increase. After the completion of Coffey Place (15 units) the next most feasible place would be behind town hall because the town already owns the land. That said, I believe all future housing locations should be chosen based on public input and a cost-benefit analysis. To prevent overbuilding and to keep Snowmass “Just Big Enough,” the amount of housing should be reevaluated after the completion of each new property.
ADN: How would you measure the pace of development and development approvals in Snowmass Village over the past five or 10 years: Too hot, too cold or just right?
GW: In the past eight years I’ve been here I feel it started off too cold, but that was due to the recovering economy. In the last two years the heat was turned up and projects that have been on the drawing board a long time were finally realized. It takes time to get approvals, permits, funding, etc. There are many bold and beautiful things to come.
These things are less about making Snowmass Village too big and more about giving it a facelift. I’m excited about the future renovation of the Town Park Station with more effective use of land for recreation and drawing more attention to the environment. I’m excited about the future renovation of the transit terminal making for more streamlined efficient access of buses to and from Snowmass Village. I’m excited about the future renovation of the Snowmass Center creating a more inviting, updated, and attractive city center. The stream of development should be like the Brush Creek, not the Colorado River and not a dry wash.
Name:Alyssa Shenk
Occupation: Attorney; development and events coordinator for Pathfinders
Political experience: Snowmass Village Town Council, 2014-present; RFTA board of directors, alternate; Northwest Colorado Council of Governments, executive committee; Aspen Sister Cities, board of directors
Years in Snowmass Village: 13 years (16 total in the valley)
Aspen Daily News: Does the town need to rethink Snowmass events in our new world?
Alyssa Shenk: The town is fortunate to have an incredible marketing and tourism team, which was able to pivot the programming dramatically to accommodate the rapidly changing dynamics. What we saw this summer was a collective effort by many to bring vibrancy to our local economy and create a lively atmosphere within the village. Although we did miss out on many of the quintessential Snowmass events this summer, it was wonderful that many were reimagined to fit the current parameters. And truthfully, in some cases such as the balloon festival, many felt the newer format worked even better. I applaud Snowmass Tourism and many other key players for their extraordinary efforts. It is unclear what the future will hold in terms of events, but I have confidence they will be able to effectively plan and make necessary adjustments as needed.
ADN: How much new workforce housing would you support in Snowmass? Where do you suggest it be located?
AS: Maintaining and creating affordable housing is among my top priorities. As we delve into the Master Housing Plan, it is incumbent upon the town council to lead the charge for updating housing regulations, identifying senior housing needs and stimulating the development of additional employee housing units. Among the strategic initiatives in the 2018 Comprehensive Plan is the creation of 200 affordable housing units. The town currently has an extensive wait-list for its rental properties, but until we conduct a more conclusive housing study to determine housing demands, it is difficult to know with certainty the number of units we actually need to build. We are, however, beginning to make progress towards the town’s overarching affordable housing goals with the addition of the new Coffey Place housing currently being built, acquisition of the Carriage Way Apartments, and potential purchase of the Snowmass Inn. During a recent update on the Master Housing Plan, town council was presented with five potential sites for workforce housing.
Although further studies need to be conducted on each of these options, the Town Hall Draw site and the combining of the existing Carriage Way units with Lot 1 for an expanded development of that complex both seem to be the front-runners in terms of location, parking and ease of access to bus lines and other amenities. With regards to any future affordable housing developments, it is also important to talk with community stakeholders, such as the school district and the hospital, to determine the potential for partnering on such projects.
ADN: How would you measure the pace of development and development approvals in Snowmass Village over the past five or 10 years: Too hot, too cold or just right?
AS: Five years ago we had the opportunity to reboot the Base Village project, giving us a rare second chance to explore ways to bring together a variety of interests. Since this approval, we’ve seen tremendous change in the Base Village, especially additional activities and resources for families and housing, all of which was key in attracting new residents and visitors, and ensuring all who come will stay or return.
The reinvigoration of this development project was vital to moving forward as a community and while it may seem that once approved it moved quickly, it was a long time coming and a slow process to get to where we are today. The 2018 Comprehensive Plan specifies three Comprehensively Planned Areas (CPAs) in need of visioning and planning, and our goal will be to focus on these CPAs, ensuring any development complies with the aspirations, principles and “Just Big Enough” economic analysis of the town.
Currently the CPAs encompassing Town Park and Snowmass Center are under review. Development in both of these areas has been moderately paced and thoroughly vetted with lots of time, forethought and community input going into the review process. The town must continue utilizing the overarching framework of our comprehensive plan to pace and balance growth in order to reflect our community values.
Name: Matthew Owens
Occupation: 1. Housing operations manager-Aspen Skiing Co. (Resigned Sept. 2,. last day at ASC is Oct. 15). 2. Owner – Mr. Project Property Management LLC (Fall 2017 – current).
Political experience: This is my first time running for an official office. I have been a part of many grassroots political endeavors over the past 10 years. For example, I worked heavily on Colorado Proposition 105 by going door to door sharing research and advocating for GMO labeling with local residents.
Years in Snowmass Village: Full-time resident for over 16 years
Aspen Daily News: Does the town need to rethink Snowmass events in our new world?
Matthew Owens: Snowmass had been working hard to create a growing array of events before COVID-19 and getting safely back on this path will be my goal. There will certainly need to be thorough planning to determine how and when we can safely get there. Long term, events are essential to the success of Snowmass Village. For every event that is lost, it takes a toll on everyone’s season from how much income they earn, to staffing, lodging, housing, etc. We have to have this discussion and my goal will be to bring back the old world while respecting whatever the new world guidelines might become.
ADN: How much new workforce housing would you support in Snowmass? Where do you suggest it be located?
MO:We need a lot of housing in Snowmass Village of all types. One-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and also “affordable” homes. Currently my understanding is that the town has narrowed housing locations down to three or four different areas. In order for this to operate most efficiently they will all have to be on or very close to bus routes. In my estimation, Snowmass Village ultimately needs around 400 additional beds. This will provide enough housing to catch up on previous demand as well as support the much larger village we have recently constructed.
Housing is a top priority to attract the work force needed to run TOSV. Obviously, there are many challenges to accomplishing this task hence the reason there has been an ongoing housing shortage since I moved here in 2004. With over 16 years of working and living in local housing I am confident that I have the experience and understanding to help resolve this issue.
ADN: How would you measure the pace of development and development approvals in Snowmass Village over the past five or 10 years: Too hot, too cold or just right?
MO: The ongoing delayed and continued construction for the past 10 to 15 years has been frustrating for many residents. It will be nice to see less construction in the village. Hindsight is 20/20 but at this point I feel that we are almost there. I voted for Base Village and wanted to see it completed years ago. I think we will hear a big sigh of relief once these projects are fully completed and our new town is completely operational.
Name: Jeff Kremer
Occupation: Retired, after committing 40 years of my career to behavioral health care (mental health and chemical dependency). Over the years, I worked as a clinician, clinical supervisor and program director. The final 20 years, I was on the senior management team of two area organizations.
Political Experience: To this point, I have never served in a governing capacity. Beginning in 2016, I participated for one-and-a-half years on the Parks, Open Space, Trails and Recreation Steering Committee (POSTR) here in Snowmass Village. From that, I transitioned to be the first Chair of the POSTR Advisory Board, a position I held until November of 2019. That experience afforded me the opportunity to interact with the council, citizens, town staff and other advisory boards.
Over the years, I have had the opportunity to present at many BOCC and Aspen City Council meetings on behalf of the nonprofit human services agencies, including my own. I have been active in a variety of issues campaigns, particularly helping the Healthy Community Fund to get traction with Pitkin County voters as a tax supported funding source for human services agencies.
Years in Snowmass Village: I first lived in Snowmass Village for a six-month period in 1985. The spectacular setting and environment of our town left a deep impression on me. I returned with my wife, Annette, in 1991 and we raised our two children in the village. Thus, we have lived in Snowmass Village for the past 29 years.
Aspen Daily News: Does the town need to rethink Snowmass events in our new world?
JK: I would argue, the town already has. Many of our traditional events have been modified or canceled either by the town or the event organizers themselves. Clearly, any event entailing large crowds will be “off the table” until COVID-19 is mitigated. The marketing department has also at least tried out some “new” events like music or movies in the Town Park lot. Certainly, the recent balloon festival was a qualified success as it adhered to safety protocols.
My sense is there has been significant brainstorming around this issue by the town and the marketing department. Until we return to status quo, I am going to trust the judgment of experts when it comes to what events are safe and feasible in the age of active COVID-19.
ADN: How much workforce housing would you support in Snowmass? Where do you suggest it be located?
JK: The goal of the current council is the creation of 200 units. I fully support that. The under-construction Coffey Place project will add 15 residences for employees in our town.
Workforce housing, both rental and deed-restricted, enables our businesses, agencies and institutions to have the “human infrastructure” to function. Employee housing helps sustain financial diversity to create a well rounded community. Without deed-restricted housing my wife and I would likely not be living here nor would we have been able to raise our family is this cherished place. For that, we are grateful.
The town has researched a number of locations for the possibility of more workforce housing. Perhaps the most compelling of these is the Draw above the town hall. The location makes it accessible to a number of necessities like the post office and grocery store. The proximity to the Snowmass Center could well cut down on vehicle trips on our roads as well as parking pressures. The second site that holds promise is the concept of building on numbered lots 10 through 12 without affecting available parking.
ADN: How would you measure the pace of development and development approvals in Snowmass Village over the past five or 10 years? Too hot, too cold or just right?
JK: As a close observer of construction and related traffic patterns, I would offer that the pace of development has been too hot since about June of 2017. I believe many of our residents have a level of exhaustion with construction traffic that often seems to be at least 50% of the vehicles on our roads and with what feels like ceaseless building. Post the COVID-19 building moratorium there were 55 permits being requested to begin construction projects in Snowmass Village. How many people does that entail traveling to town? How many construction vehicle trips including dump trucks, Load Kings, cement trucks, pick-ups, flatbeds, etc. does that result in?
Growth in and of itself is not a “bad” thing, but the amount of it going on at once creates a multitude of community impacts from air quality to road deterioration to noise. Relative serenity was once one of the distinguishing features of Snowmass Village.
In Snowmass Village one of our guiding principles for growth is “Just Big Enough.” I propose we take a page out of the Airport Visioning sub-committee and focus more on “community character.” I believe that at least some of the frustration with the current council is that development feels out of our control, that it is fait accompli. I recognize some of this is tied to the boom/bust nature of construction and that we are firmly in a boom cycle. If elected to council, I do not want to end development, but I would like to affect its pace and be thoughtful around community benefits.
Name: Tom Fridstein
Occupation: Architect
Political experience: Chairman of Snowmass Village Planning Commission and member for five years. President of Snowmass Village Rotary Club, 2019-2020. Member of ASE Vision Committee.
Years in Snowmass Village: Five years full-time, 45 years part-time.
Aspen Daily News: Does the town need to rethink Snowmass events in our new world?
Tom Fridstein: The threat of the COVID-19 pandemic will eventually diminish and we can then reinstate the successful events that make Snowmass so vibrant. Until then we must continue to be carefully protective of the health of our residents and visitors and many events will need to be canceled or reimagined. These are difficult times where we need to be smart about what we do and that may mean short-term sacrifices until we get safely through the pandemic.
ADN: How much new workforce housing would you support in Snowmass? Where do you suggest it be located?
TF: Workforce housing is essential to the sustainability of our local economy, however as there is little developable land remaining in the village, it is impossible to build the amount of housing desired. The town council needs to address this contradiction and establish a clear policy. They voted last year, as an interim measure, to build 200 units of housing and retained a consultant to identify potential buildable sites. Council needs to commission a more thorough professional study to advise on our housing policies, determine the actual need and assist council in developing realistic long-term strategies. Additionally, as we build more workforce housing we need to expand quality childcare and early learning facilities in Snowmass Village to allow parents of young children to work.
ADN: How would you measure the pace of development and development approvals in Snowmass Village over the past five or 10 years: Too hot, too cold or just right?
TF: Many people tell me that there is too much development underway in Snowmass Village and it is hard to argue with that. The approvals for Base Village were granted almost 20 years ago and we need to see it completed to heal the open sore in the middle of the Village.
The aging Snowmass Center needs to be renovated or redeveloped. These developments are necessary to maintain the vitality of the resort by providing modern, updated lodging, shops, and condos as many of our older buildings have become less attractive to visitors. Once these projects are completed, there are few opportunities left for large-scale private sector development. The town should be aware of the weariness of our residents to this continuous construction and stretch out its plans to build its proposed large projects including a new transit center at the end of the Snowmass Mall and redeveloping Town Park.