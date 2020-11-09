The second reading of an ordinance to approve the final PUD application for the redevelopment of the Snowmass Center will not happen as originally planned on Monday.
That’s because the second reading of an ordinance needs to be introduced at a regular town council meeting as per section 4.9 (d) of the town code, and Monday has been designated a special meeting, according to Snowmass Village Town Manager Clint Kinney.
This complicates moving the application forward to final approval because the new Snowmass Village Town Council and mayor will be sworn in at the next regularly scheduled town council meeting on Nov. 16.
"We've had a great relationship with the current council," said Jordan Sarick, managing owner of Eastwood Snowmass Investors, the company that owns the property and has filed the redevelopment application.
"Personally, I think it's a shame that they are denied the opportunity to see it all the way through because of a procedural mishap," he said.
At the Nov. 16 meeting, Bill Madsen will be sworn in as mayor and Tom Fridstein will be sworn in as a new town councilman.
Councilman Tom Goode and Mayor Markey Butler will no longer be on council, leaving four members, Madsen, Bob Sirkus, Alyssa Shenk and Fridstein.
But Shenk has already recused herself during the Snowmass Center PUD process because her husband is part of the development team.
Fridstein recused himself in 2019 while on the town’s planning commission and when reviewing the Snowmass Center, after he introduced his own sketch with some suggested resolutions to issues then being discussed in the preliminary plan review; the applicant asked for his recusal.
Fridstein’s statement on May 19, 2019, concluded, "In order to not subject this review, the Planning Commission nor the Town to the unnecessary legal proceedings from the applicant that would only serve to disrupt the necessary thoughtful review of this application, I will recuse myself from further Planning Commission activities regarding this application."
Because Fridstein recused himself on the application during the planning commission process he will also need to recuse himself at town council on the same application, both Sarick and Kinney said.
Presented with this information over the weekend, Fridstein said he will speak with town attorney John Dresser on Monday for a clarification.
With both Shenk and Fridstein recusing on the final PUD approval, the remaining two councilmembers and a new councilmember that will need to be appointed to fill Tom Goode's position will vote on the second reading.
The four members of the new council may decide at the Nov. 16 meeting on the process for appointing a new member to fill the seat vacated by Bill Madsen’s ascension to mayor.
According to Kinney, they have multiple options on how to move forward with that appointment and the timing.
Because the Snowmass Center final PUD application requires a "super majority" vote, it will have to be approved by all three town council members voting on the second reading.
Many years in the works
The redevelopment of the Snowmass Center has been considered for over 20 years. At one point, owner Nick Coates was going to add residences that would pay for the redevelopment. At another point, the owner at that time, The Related Companies, had plans drawn up for a five-star Mandarin Oriental hotel to be developed behind the Center.
Jordan Sarick and his partners purchased the Snowmass Center in 2015, and they have been moving forward on the redevelopment process since then, going through first the planning commission and then town council with a sketch plan, preliminary plan and now final PUD plan.
Over time, the redevelopment has been made smaller, but it would still be a significant size.
"I'm most proud of the plan in the sense that it's responding to the priorities and needs identified by Snowmass Village," Sarick said.
Highlights of the application include:
• A new Main Street with commercial buildings on each side
• 58,000-plus square feet of new commercial space
• 64 free-market, multi-family housing units
• 10 restricted housing units for workforce housing
• A new 4,000-square-foot post office
• 21 acres of open space
• A new, 2.1-acre community park
• $750,000 for a "community purpose" fund that the town can use at its discretion
According to Kathleen Wanatowicz, a communications consultant for the project, "This is a true new residential neighborhood that will be both free market and restricted housing with a community park in the center of all the core commercial activity in Snowmass Village.”
Wanatowicz added, "There is no lodging component, and it is not highly amenitized. You will still get that same vibe of running into people and that atmosphere of being a community center is not going to change with this redevelopment."
The redevelopment plan took over three years to wind its way through the approval process with the town, town agencies, staff, local citizens, the planning commission and town council all weighing in their opinions.
"We feel we are on track to accomplish what we had hoped to do in terms of redevelopment, repurposing and renewal of that site," Sarick said.
"We understood its significance and importance in the community, and I think we understood the site constraints and what the town and the community wanted to see in terms of development there,” he added.
During the process, two buildings that were originally designed for the project were removed and replaced with a new 2.1-acre park. Open space, new trails and new trail connections are part of the redevelopment.
At the Nov. 2 Snowmass Village Town Council meeting, a first reading of an ordinance approving the final PUD was discussed and unanimously approved with some conditions and a few details still to be discussed before second reading is approved.
Town council member Bob Sirkus spoke at length on the height and massing of a large retaining wall on the south side of Main Street in the front of the project. Eastwood Snowmass Investors has now proposed two smaller retaining walls in place of the one large wall. Whether that is enough of a change to garner approval when second reading of the ordinance is finally discussed remains to be seen.
With the town council needing to appoint a new council member before second reading is approved, the bigger issue may be when will that discussion happen, and then when will the project break ground.
"I said to council on Nov. 2 when I mused about whether or not there's a world in which we can start construction in 2021," Sarick said. ”Now, with the approvals, I think that's pretty unlikely. Who knows how long it will be before we can take up this matter again. It could be a couple of weeks, it could be significantly longer."
The Snowmass Village Town Council is expected to discuss the second reading at Monday night’s meeting, but not vote on it now. The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Snowmass Village Town Council chambers. The meetings are streamed live at tosv.com, or they can be viewed on CGTV channel 11.
Another option is to attend and participate by registering and using this link: https://AttendeeGotowebinar.com/Register/3319888909432214800