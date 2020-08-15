As fall and winter approach, organizations and facilities that care for and teach young children in Snowmass Village are addressing the COVID-19 situation with one word in mind: safety.
“We have to keep these schools going,” explained Snowmass Village Mayor Markey Butler, who also chairs the Pitkin County Board of Health.
“It’s a domino effect. If you can’t have child care, then mom and dad can’t go to work.”
At the Little Red Schoolhouse on Owl Creek Road, safety of children and staff is imperative, according to director Robin Sinclair.
“We have policy and procedures paperwork that we send out to all the parents so that they know what we are planning on doing,” Sinclair said.
“We do our morning health checks, asking all the virus prevention questions, taking temperature checks and identifying anyone that may not be feeling well.”
Nationally, statewide and locally, unemployment levels are higher due to the pandemic. Many parents are faced with making difficult work and child care decisions without a nationwide plan in place.
While the White House has been quoted as saying that the pandemic poses little risk to children, school openings across the country point to early indicators that question that assumption.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, 338,000 kids have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States since its outbreak earlier this year. More than 97,000 children contracted the virus in the last two weeks of July.
Butler raised the issue at Monday’s Snowmass Village Town Council work session, where a brief discussion ensued about what the town can do to ensure local child care and early learning facilities stay open — should a staff member contract the virus and a facility is forced to temporarily close.
Butler suggested a regional approach in which Snowmass bands together with Aspen, Woody Creek and Basalt, and a grant is created to help child care organizations stay alive.
According to Travis Elliott, Snowmass Village’s assistant town manager, there are “rainy-day funds” built into the town’s annual budget for emergencies. The council can look at and discuss such options at a future board meeting.
Treehouse campus changes
The largest child care provider in Snowmass is Aspen Skiing Co.’s Treehouse Kids Adventure Center. Staff said that once the pandemic began to affect the area, they immediately began reorganizing and planning how to operate safely with the information they were receiving from public health officials.
Then they reorganized with safety first.
“The Aspen Skiing Co. was always open to being able to do something for the community and for our kids in the valley,” said Sue Way, director of children’s programs at the Treehouse. “So we changed everything about the Treehouse campus in May.”
During their summer programs, parents could no longer just drop off their children for a day’s activities. Reservations were required, and that reservation system will be effect this winter.
Additionally, every adult and child who interacts with anyone from the Treehouse has to have their temperature tested.
Some of the natural aspects of the Treehouse actually work to benefit the battle against the virus and keep everyone safer. Programs have limited group sizes, which separates the kids and their teachers into small, different pods that can be spread across the mountain.
In addition to the Treehouse’s facilities, SkiCo has three other gathering places at Snowmass Ski Area where small groups of children and their teachers may congregate safely.
Way said she can safely socially distance and feed up to 50 children at a time at the Treehouse.
At the Little Red Schoolhouse, limiting group size also is part of the procedure. Usually, one large classroom has up to 16 students, but now there are two separate classrooms, limited to 10 students each. Those classes can be kept separate, even on the playground, given that Little Red has two separate playgrounds.
One of the biggest issues for Sinclair has been getting proper cleaning supplies like germicidal wipes and sanitizing supplies that are tough to come by across the country. If they need to, they will create their own, Sinclair said. One way or another, they will clean, sanitize and do everything else they can to keep children and staff well and safe.
Getting children, especially small children, to wear masks and socially distance is important to maintaining that commitment to safety, and Way and her team use humor and fun to get children to act for their own benefit.
“Something cute for me is that I tell them I’m going to put a Sharpie on their noses if they don’t cover their noses, and, you know, they get a big kick out of that,” Way said.
As the Treehouse prepares for the upcoming winter, local schoolchildren and their parents also are on their minds.
“We are partially going to expand our operations for two weeks, Aug. 24 to Sept. 4, because the Aspen schools are not returning to classes when they would normally,” Way said. “We want to be able to help the Aspen-Snowmass community so we are offering two additional weeks of activities at the Treehouse because parents have to work.”
Meanwhile, local parents, like parents across the country, continue to learn what they can do to keep their families safe, and often that begins with finding out the latest scientific information.
As parents weigh their options for work, child care and education, many are uncertain as they often receive conflicting information about COVID-19: what the risks are to children catching the disease and what the risks are to children passing the virus on to adult staff members or teachers, parents and grandparents.
But the Treehouse’s Sue Way looks ahead cautiously, knowing safety remains at the top of the list. Her conclusion: “I’m optimistic about winter.”