Snowmass Town Council dusted off the nearly 5-year-old Community Connectivity Plan on Monday in hopes of actually setting a few of the document’s many goals in motion.
“Where are we going with this?” Councilmember Tom Goode asked his colleagues Monday. “What are we doing with these projects? How soon can we start connecting some of these dots?”
The town of Snowmass Village paid transportation planning and engineering consultant Fehr & Peers, which has 20 offices across the country including one in Denver, roughly $40,000 to complete the town’s Community Connectivity Plan.
“The work was completed, to be clear,” Clint Kinney, Snowmass Village town manager, said in a separate interview on Monday. “But, there wasn’t the political buy-in on the projects to actually adopt the plan.”
Although the council never formally adopted the Community Connectivity Plan when it was completed by Fehr & Peers in 2016, it has continued to pursue some of its larger concepts. In February, council decided to revisit the 40-page document.
During Monday’s town council meeting, councilmembers continued to sift through the plan’s 13 goals that ranged from considering “new technologies such as scooters, e-bikes and other transportation innovations” to providing “walkways, bikeways and trails that intuitively connect residential areas to key destinations.”
Snowmass Mayor Bill Madsen said it was important for the council to create pedestrian and bicycle-friendly routes that did not make people feel like they would get possibly hit by a car.
Madsen also suggested making Fanny Hill between the Snowmass Mall and Base Village a “park.”
“I’d like to see that be a real green space, like that should be a park,” Madsen said. “Where people ... picnic and they hang out.”
While connectivity ideas were certainly kicked around during Monday’s meeting, the lack of specifics and length of time it was taking to bring the plan’s concepts to fruition frustrated Goode.
“I’m getting a little disgusted. We haven’t done anything to help the community’s pedestrian safety,” Goode said. “We need to go further because as this community is developing — we are no [longer] rural, we’re urban.”
According to a goal statement adopted by the council in February, the council committed to adopting “a Community Connectivity Plan that focuses on making the community physically connected for both commuters and recreational users; especially between the Mall, Base Village and the Center.”
“I do think the concept of people walking long distances up and down a hill ... to expect that to happen in significant numbers is maybe a little bit unrealistic,” Councilmember Bob Sirkus said. “We have a great transit system.”
Ultimately, councilmembers did not give town staff specific direction as to how to proceed but said they would come back at a later date with specific goals to be pursued.
“I just think you need clarity from us of what the priorities are,” Councilmember Tom Fridstein said to town staff. “I don’t think we’re prepared to do that tonight. I think we should have another meeting.”