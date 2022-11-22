Britta Gustafson and Susan Marolt were officially sworn into office on Monday, taking their seats at the table for their first Snowmass Village Town Council meeting.
Gustafson and Marolt were elected into office on Nov. 8 and will serve on the council for four years each. Along with current Councilwoman Alyssa Shenk, the two new additions form Snowmass Village’s first-ever female majority on the town council. Both newly elected officials said they were honored and looking forward to serving.
“I’m happy and honored to be working with you all,” Marolt said. “I just encourage all of us to continue engaging our community and getting their feedback and representing them as we go through.”
Gustafson added that the conversations she was able to have with council members and candidates during the campaign season prepared her for her new role.
“I think it’s compelling how much we got to have conversations going through the campaign process, and I learned a lot of things that I had no idea about,” she said. “So as much as we can continue that communication and keep that open, I would love to do that.”
Both women have extensive resumes when it comes to public service in the Snowmass area, but neither has previously served on the town council. Throughout Monday’s two-hour meeting — during which the council discussed mental health services, a transient inventory study, the process for hiring a new town attorney and an update on a housing project at the Draw site — Marolt and Gustafson let their more experienced council members lead the discussions but did not shy away from asking questions.
In addition to the excitement of the new members, the town also took the opportunity to recognize outgoing Councilman Tom Goode, who did not win reelection on Nov. 8 after nearly eight years of service on the council.
Goode’s experience in public service is lengthy, including terms on the Snowmass Village Planning Commission and the Board of Appeals and Examiners, as well as work with the Aspen High School Athletic Department as a coach and referee. Mayor Bill Madsen, who was also reelected to his seat, read a proclamation at the beginning of the meeting to thank Goode for his services.
“We’re really happy to recognize Tom Goode for the service that he’s done to Snowmass Village for a lot of years,” Madsen said. “He’s been a real friend and a mentor on the council.”
Included in the proclamation was a list of Goode’s achievements, such as his instrumental involvement in the approval of the Base Village development while serving as chairman of the planning commission. He was recognized for being well-prepared for each council meeting and for having an independent mind, fair approach and willingness to listen to all sides.
In a brief but teary speech, Goode thanked his fellow council members for their support and said that he wished Gustafson and Marolt the best of luck.
“I’m not going anywhere. It’s been a great run,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure.”
The council’s next meeting will take place on Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. at Snowmass Village Town Hall.