Public feedback shows that the Snowmass Village community is split over how the town should regulate short-term rentals.
Town staff presented the results of a community survey at Monday’s council meeting in which residents provided input on potential STR regulations that the town has drafted. The town collected 270 unique responses, according to a memorandum from staff — and on most key issues, those responses were split almost right down the middle.
“While general comments on the proposed regulations wildly ranged and were closely tied to whether you thought they were too restrictive or not restrictive enough, some specific things that respondents indicated were that parking might be an issue, having a good mix of lodging types for visitors might be something to consider by council, and the importance of having an alternative to hotels was another thing that I teased out from that data,” Assistant Town Manager Greg LeBlanc said.
The survey was open and collecting responses from June 6 to July 31. Of the 270 responses, 53% said they did not operate an STR, and 47% said they did. Responses ranged from year-round residents to non-residents. When asked if the proposed 56 nights per year for rental was too restrictive, not restrictive enough or just right, 67% said it was too restrictive.
However, 72% said the proposed life-safety restrictions were about right, and respondents were split 50-50 on whether the overall proposals were too restrictive, or either not restrictive enough or about right. Respondents were also split on the proposed occupancy limits of two people per bedroom, with 39% saying the proposal was too restrictive, 39% saying it was about right and 22% saying it was not restrictive enough.
After the staff presentation, Councilwoman Alyssa Shenk said that after reading all of the provided comments, she felt that more information was still necessary before the council could make a final decision.
“I think the other thing that I really took away from the survey in general is that we need more information, and I think the permit process is going to get us information that we don’t currently have,” she said. “I think we need to understand what the usage is, and we don’t really understand that right now for the single-family homes.”
Councilman Bob Sirkus picked up the discussion where the council had left off at its last meeting, when a minimum rental night limit of four nights per stay was suggested. The council ultimately supported the minimum rental night limit, but Councilman Tom Goode said that he still had concerns about many other pieces of the pie, such as inspection fees and how to handle complaints.
“I’m in agreement with the permit process and the licensing process, and I’m not in agreement with the number of nights. And I’m also not in agreement with the handling of the noise and the traffic,” Goode said. “I think that should be done by the municipality, whether it’s the police department or the administration department ... I don’t think that should affect the short-term rental nights.”
Mayor Bill Madsen also allowed members of the public to speak, several of whom thanked the council for looking into the issues, and all of whom had a connection to the short-term rental industry. One resident who operates a five-bedroom STR said that the permit system could actually help his rental thrive.
The council ultimately decided to move forward with the minimum night rental limit of four per stay, and a new occupancy limit of two people per bedroom plus two for a three-bedroom or smaller, and two people per bedroom plus four for a four-bedroom or larger. The town will begin to draft an ordinance and a permit process to bring back to the council at a future meeting.
“This has been a really long, hard, tough process, and I think we did a good job of pulling up to something that we can pretty much agree on,” Councilman Tom Fridstein said. “We aren’t there yet, but we’re getting close.”