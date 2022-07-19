Snowmass Town Council voted on Monday to approve an ordinance allowing the special review of the Town Park project, which includes improvements to the rodeo grounds, to move forward.
The Town Park Plan covers improvements to the entire park area, including increased parking, new pedestrian trails, improvements to the wetlands and pond adjacent to the rodeo grounds, and increases to the size and facilities of the rodeo grounds. The special review application was submitted by the town in January, and the process has included input from the Snowmass Western Heritage Association, which operates the rodeo, and the Town of Snowmass Village Planning Commission.
The council’s 3-2 vote moves Ordinance 5 forward with the possibility of adding a warm-up area for the rodeo contestants and their horses. The council also encouraged members of the rodeo community to discuss solutions amongst themselves and come back with a recommendation. Councilwoman Alyssa Shenk was the tie-breaker in the vote, siding with Mayor Bill Madsen and Councilman Tom Goode, although she was hesitant about it.
“I am not 100%, but I will vote with Bill and Tom Goode and I will let it go — but I am not willing to approve it on second reading if we can’t have this greater conversation between the horse people, all of them, and the designers and staff and getting a better sense if phase one is going to impact the wetlands in a negative way,” she said.
Councilmembers Bob Sirkus and Tom Fridstein were concerned about the timing of the horse council’s comments and said they would like to wait and hear more information from staff before making any decisions. Fridstein added he would like to wait until the rodeo board and users of the space sign off on the plan before taking any vote.
“It seems to me that we’re going to spend $4-5 million just to do this rodeo thing, and nobody seems to be happy with it,” Fridstein said. “My sense right now is the staff and the team should take a pause and get all these questions answered and come back to us again because I don’t know what’s going on.”
Members of the Roaring Fork Valley Horse Council — which have been vocal about their concerns regarding the plan’s consideration of the safety of the rodeo animals, contestants, staff and spectators since May — spoke to the council on Monday and asked them to consider implementing a warm-up area for the rodeo contestants and their horses.
“Horses are athletes, and they need to warm up,” said Holly McLain, communications chair of the RFVHC. “All the horse council wants to do is, if you’re going to have a rodeo, make it functional and safe. That’s all we’re asking for.”
The town plans to increase the size of the rodeo grounds from 81,000 square feet to 85,000 square feet and add new grandstands, a new arena and a new staging area and stables area to the south of the arena. The RFVHC is asking for a new warm-up area to also be installed in place of the flex soccer field, arguing that the horses will not be able to warm up on a paved surface.
“The contestants now warm up on asphalt bike trails, which are slippery, especially when it rains,” RFVHC wrote in a safety report submitted to the town on May 25. “Once the parking lot is paved, according to the current Town Park Plans, the contestants will have no open space area to exercise their horses.”
Town Manager Clint Kinney acknowledged that the plan does not address a warm-up area — and that the town has never had a warm-up area or planned to install one. Town staff also pointed out that rodeo contestants can currently warm up their horses inside the arena, on the paved bike path along the edge of the rodeo grounds, or on the soft-surface parking area outside the arena, which is sloped and not lit.
Shenk said she did not support using the flex field as a warm-up area because it would take away from other activities.
“I do not think that’s an acceptable option,” she said. “I think that is giving away too much space when we need to use it for other events, whether it be tournaments or whatever it’s going to be. I am not in favor of putting that flex space as a warm-up area at all.”
Goode said he was in favor of a warm-up area and asked if staff could find a suitable place for one.
Other members of the public who spoke to the council brought up concerns about the impacts on the wetlands and surrounding areas. A Snowmass resident said he is an avid birder and the pond is one of his favorite spots to birdwatch. The pedestrian changes that the Town Park Plan includes, such as bridges and play areas, would impact the wildlife and those who come to enjoy the quiet, he said. Another resident who lives directly behind the property asked the council to consider the safety impacts that increased traffic will have on the neighborhood.
Members of the Town of Snowmass Village Parks, Open Space and Trails Board also spoke and said the Town Park Plan was recommended because it was the best plan that incorporated all aspects of the town’s master plan and would most reflect the wishes of the community.
A second reading is scheduled for Aug. 1 and the meeting will include a public hearing. If Ordinance 5 passes, the project will move into the land use review stage.