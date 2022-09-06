A crowd sits on folding chairs and blankets to enjoy a July concert on Fanny Hill in Snowmass. The stage is flanked with advertisements for events such as Snowmass Art Festival and Drishti Beats Yoga and Music Festival, which have continued to boost tourism and, in turn, increasing the need for workforce housing, councilors contend. The Snowmass Village Town Council will consider a resolution today to send a tax-use change ballot question that will ask the electorate to include workforce housing in the allowed uses of the existing 2.5% marketing sales tax and the 2.4% lodging tax.