The Snowmass Village Town Council will consider a resolution today to send a tax-use change ballot question to voters.
The question would ask voters to approve an expansion of the existing 2.5% marketing sales tax and the existing 2.4% lodging tax to add workforce housing to the allowed uses. According to a memorandum from town staff, the town council has been discussing the possibility of asking voters to expand the tax uses to include expenses related to construction, maintenance and workforce housing for the last several months.
“The relationship and correlation between tourism and the need for workforce housing is such that expanding the potential uses of these tax funds seemed obvious,” staff wrote in the memo. “Increased tourism is a factor in the need for workforce housing, and increased workforce housing can help meet the needs of tourism-related business.”
The state of Colorado requires that all changes to taxes be put to a vote by the electorate. If the tax-use change is approved by voters in November, it would allow the two taxes to be used for workforce housing in addition to the existing tourism-related uses and would also keep the two taxes in one fund.
The town council last discussed the ballot language on Aug. 15, after which the town’s marketing, group sales and special events board recommended a number of changes including the addition of several clauses. The board also recommended that the proposed question state that the town will allocate no less than 80% of the expected revenues to tourism and that the remaining funds can be contributed to workforce housing.
Staff will ask the council today if they would like to add any or all of the board’s recommended changes. Staff will also recommend that the council adopt the resolution.
During the council discussion on Aug. 15, concerns were brought up about whether a strong year for housing in the future would result in less money for marketing and tourism. Councilman Bob Sirkus said that the town’s budget process involves a lot of different review steps and he doesn’t expect to see the marketing department’s funding sources change much.
“We have a process that’s been working pretty well,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of steps in between — so that if for whatever reason it looks like something’s not acting appropriately, we’ve got a lot of steps in between. My feeling is that we’ve got to trust the process, and it’s always worked, it’s worked in the past. I think we have to trust it to continue to work.”
Mayor Bill Madsen agreed that the town’s process should be trusted and added that the town is committed to tourism and that will likely not change. Before concluding the meeting, Madsen said he was looking forward to seeing the final language.
The ballot language needs to be adopted by Friday to make it onto the November ballot. If the council adopts the resolution this evening, the question will not return to the council table until after the election.