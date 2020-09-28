Editor’s note: Snowmass Village will elect a new mayor in November, as Markey Butler, who has been at the town’s helm since 2014, is term-limited. Two current members of the town council, Bill Madsen and Tom Goode, are vying to replace Butler. In a two-part interview that begins today, the candidates weigh in on workforce housing and tax collections in the age of COVID-19.
Tom Goode
Occupation: Plumbing and heating contractor
Political experience: Board of Appeals, 33 years; Snowmass Village Planning Commission member and chair, four years; town council elected official since 2015 (13 months initially, then a four-year term).
Years in Snowmass Village: First arrived in 1973 for three years then moved to Aspen then back in Snowmass Village from 1989 until the present.
Aspen Daily News: What is the most important issue currently facing Snowmass Village?
Tom Goode: At this time we are facing many new proposals from the many potential developers that recognize the opportunities here in Snowmass Village. These developers are waiting in the wings to present their proposals and deciding how the community will react to their ideas and proposals will be a major factor in my decision making. Community comment and input will play a vital role in final decisions made by town council.
ADN: What are your ideas on reducing the town’s budget if sales tax revenues drop this winter because of COVID-19?
TG: These are very difficult times globally that have affected everyone as it has done in Snowmass Village. Our great elected officials in the past had the foresight to plan and prepare for such a challenging time by putting a reserve in place. During times such as a pandemic that has affected Snowmass Village, we can rely on these reserve funds if need be. I will make sure that this reserve fund will always be maintained and will work with council to do so.
ADN: How much new workforce housing would you support in Snowmass? Less than 100 new units? 100-200? More than 200? Where in the village do you suggest this housing to be located?
TG: New workforce housing will be essential for Snowmass Village. We all know Highway 82 is already overloaded and must be taken into consideration for planning for our employees that commute long distances. We will need to determine the future of employee housing based on deed restriction and rental units and the need of each category.
We know that right now we have over 100 employees that have been on a waitlist for rental units for several years without moving up the list. So I will be in favor of the amount of housing needed when we can at least house the abundance of employees without having to wait two to three years on a list.
There have been many sites recommended to us by a research team that the town has hired to look at potential sights. We will continue to pursue those findings when coming to a viable solution.
ADN: Are you concerned about the economics of the Snowmass Inn until it’s redeveloped?
TG: I am of course concerned with this. The history of that building has been impressive during the normal seasons. It could serve as great workforce housing with all the future development planned for Snowmass Village.
The downside of less than 100% occupancy is we take X amount of units out of the rental pool and start to remodel them to the upgraded value of all other units in the village and start chipping away at the rental list. As we wait to see how the transit center is developed, the existing shuttle service area can be developed as well to suit more of the workforce housing issue.
Bill Madsen
Occupation: Director of NASTAR for 30-plus years. The NASTAR Nation is a community of 50,000+ with more than 100 participating resorts; board of directors, Bob Beattie Ski Foundation.
Political Experience: Six years on the Snowmass Village Town Council; Aspen Snowmass Nordic Council, two years, Pitkin County Board of Health (alternate).
Years in Snowmass: 26 years. Born in Aspen.
Aspen Daily News: What is the most important issue currently facing Snowmass Village?
Bill Madsen: It is difficult to select one important issue facing Snowmass Village, however, employee housing will always be a priority for me. I feel strongly that living close to your place of work promotes community, supports the local economy, reduces commute times, reduces our carbon footprint and provides a home and sense of security for people who work within our community
ADN: What are your ideas on reducing the town’s budget if sales tax revenues drop this winter because of COVID-19?
BM: Fortunately, the council approved a budget that includes reserves that has allowed the town of Snowmass Village to maintain services without reducing staff during COVID-19. The budget has positioned us well to continue to support services and staff even if sales tax potentially drops this winter. I am a firm believer in producing a budget that is fiscally conservative. I believe the town of Snowmass Village is in a good position to manage fluctuations in the unforeseen market.
ADN: How much new workforce housing would you support in Snowmass? Less than 100 new units? 100-200? More than 200? Where in the village do you suggest the housing be located?
BM: The goal of the current council, which I fully support, is to add 200 employee housing units. We have already started to chip away at that number by constructing 15 homes in Rodeo Place. We have also purchased the Carriage Way Town Homes and we are in the process of purchasing the Snowmass Inn. Both locations provide excellent redevelopment opportunities that will help Snowmass continue to chip away at the stated goal of adding additional workforce housing.
The Draw parcel behind the town hall is my choice for the next phase of employee housing development. An economic analysis still needs to be completed but the location would be an excellent place for employees to live. Personally, it is very satisfying to provide homes for people who live and work in Snowmass Village, resulting in residents who are close to their place of employment and close to the public transit system which in turn helps to create a resilient sustainable community
ADN: Are you concerned about the economics of the Snowmass Inn until it’s redeveloped?
BM: The Snowmass Inn has a long legacy in Snowmass Village and many of us recall fun days après skiing at La Pinata. The location is undoubtedly excellent for employees as it is in the center of the village with easy access to businesses.
The town has a long waiting list of people looking for an opportunity to live in the village and the Inn provides an entry-level opportunity for employees to gain a foothold in the village. I am confident that the economics of the purchase are solid, and the redevelopment opportunity can provide an assortment of housing to meet the needs of employees of Snowmass Village with easy access to public transportation.
Tomorrow: The mayoral candidates discuss connectivity, development and succession.
Tomorrow: The candidates discuss connectivity, development and succession.